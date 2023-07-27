Extremis Publishing Gets Ready to Celebrate Scotland's Christmas (in July)
Forthcoming Book Announced on the Subject of the History of Winter Celebrations in Scotland
Stirling, United Kingdom, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing is delighted to announce that a new book, "Scotland's Christmas: Festive Celebrations, Traditions and Customs in Scotland from Samhain to Still Game," is now available for pre-order from today.
Thought to be the first full-length study of the subject, the book documents how Scots have celebrated in the coldest and darkest of months from prehistory until the present day (even including those 400 years when we weren't even supposed to). As told by popular culture specialist Dr Tom Christie and archaeologist Dr Murray Cook, this entertaining history ranges from the earliest winter festivals through to modern customs and traditions including film, television, music and computer games. "Scotland's Christmas" includes a foreword by actor, comedian, writer and presenter Sanjeev Kohli.
"We are excited and delighted with this new title," said Julie Christie, one of Extremis Publishing's directors. "It's full of interesting and often little-known stories of the festive season in Scotland, with plenty of warm nostalgia about what makes Christmas here such a unique experience. We were all also so grateful to Sanjeev Kohli for his own unique take on the Scottish Christmas in his foreword to the book."
"Scotland's Christmas" also discusses how some of the country's most famous historical characters came to be associated with seasonal celebrations - often in the least expected of ways - and is fully illustrated throughout. Additionally, while celebrating the very best of Scotland's yuletide events, the book takes the time to detail some of the worst Christmases that have taken place in the country's long history as well.
Dr Tom Christie is a popular culture specialist who has written nineteen books, with six of them focusing on different aspects of how Christmas has been depicted in creative modes such as cinema and interactive fiction. Dr Murray Cook is Stirling's Burgh Archaeologist, and has spent many years exploring Scotland's rich history with excavations taking place all over the country.
"Scotland's Christmas" will be released on Friday 29th September 2023, and will be available in paperback as well as a special hardback edition. For more information about the book, including participating retailers where you can pre-order your copy, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/scotlands-christmas.html
