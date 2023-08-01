Author Kathleen Donnelly’s New Book, "Lost Tucker’s Island," is a Fascinating and Engaging Work That Explores an Island That Has Disappeared Into the Sea
Recent release “Lost Tucker’s Island,” from Page Publishing author Kathleen Donnelly, is an intriguing work of fiction that takes place on a real island that has disappeared into the sea.
Long Beach Township, NJ, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Donnelly, a retired school librarian, has completed her new book, “Lost Tucker’s Island”: a one-of-a-kind work that captures the heart of an abandoned island.
Author Kathleen Donnelly was always fond of telling stories of mystery and intrigue. When she and her husband moved to Long Beach Island, New Jersey, she discovered a mystery of her own. She learned of another island a few miles south that had vanished into the sea less than one hundred years ago. It had been one of the first seaside resorts in New Jersey with a few hotels, a lighthouse, a Coast Guard Station, and even a one-room schoolhouse.
Long before tourists started coming to LBI, people sailed from Tuckerton to the island then called Sea Haven. It later was called Tucker’s Island but lost its popularity when a causeway was built on the larger island in 1914. Those who remained on the six-mile island had a hard scrabble life of maintaining the lighthouse and Coast Guard Station. They lived off the land as best they could by fishing, hunting, and clamming. They were often battered by wind and tides. The author was fortunate to meet a man, Arthur Cox, a longtime resident of the area. His mother, grandfather, and aunt lived on the island in 1920. After many interviews, they became friends and she was determined to write a story about Tucker’s Island that, like Atlantis, succumbed to the sea.
It was important to her to capture the character of the people who lived there: good people who worked hard to save the lives of those who sailed in treacherous waters. According to the author, “Tucker’s Island is gone, but those who live there should not be forgotten.”
Donnelly writes, “It was 1920, and Anna Linda loved the Giffordtown School she and her sister attended in Tuckerton, New Jersey. When her mother told her they would be moving across the bay to Tucker’s Island (or Sea Haven as it was often called), she was ready to blow her stack! She knew she would be stuck there with no stores, no library, and no friends. Even worse, she would be living in a houseboat without running water!”
