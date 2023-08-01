Author Keith Scott’s Book, “A Time and Place for Healing,” is a Warmhearted Story of Transformational Friendship Between a Reclusive Man & a Lonely Child in a Small Town

Recent release “A Time and Place for Healing,” from Page Publishing author Keith Scott, is a riveting novel introducing Liza, an elementary school student who is bullied mercilessly for a speech impediment, and Roger, an elderly but extraordinarily self-sufficient veteran who comes to her aid when she needs it most. His kindness, both overt and clandestine, changes her life and reverberates through their entire community.