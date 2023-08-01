Author Keith Scott’s Book, “A Time and Place for Healing,” is a Warmhearted Story of Transformational Friendship Between a Reclusive Man & a Lonely Child in a Small Town
Recent release “A Time and Place for Healing,” from Page Publishing author Keith Scott, is a riveting novel introducing Liza, an elementary school student who is bullied mercilessly for a speech impediment, and Roger, an elderly but extraordinarily self-sufficient veteran who comes to her aid when she needs it most. His kindness, both overt and clandestine, changes her life and reverberates through their entire community.
Sandy, UT, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Keith Scott, an avid traveler and student of ancient history presently living in Sandy, Utah with his wife, has completed his new book, “A Time and Place for Healing”: a compelling celebration of the life-changing power of compassion and kindness.
Circumstances bring two individuals, each with their own challenges, together in an unexpected way. This relationship between an old man and a young girl leads to a situation neither was looking for nor wanted, but it leads to a friendship that impacted a whole community. The trials and rewards lead to a complete transformation of both the main characters and all others that are drawn into their relationship. The ups and downs lead to times of happiness and sometimes sorrow, but the book is filled with strong emotions. The reader will be kept asking what will happen next.
Published by Page Publishing, Keith Scott’s engrossing book is an entertaining read for any realistic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Time and Place for Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
