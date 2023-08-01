Author Merissa Peretti’s New Book, "Little Susie and Her Snack," Tells the Delightful Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns How to Help Her Mother Prepare a New Snack

Recent release “Little Susie and Her Snack,” from Page Publishing author Merissa Peretti, is an adorable story that follows Little Susie as she helps her mother make a delicious snack of ants on a log. Together with her mother, Little Susie learns all about staying safe while cooking in the kitchen and ends up with the new skill of making a snack on her own.