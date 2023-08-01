Author Merissa Peretti’s New Book, "Little Susie and Her Snack," Tells the Delightful Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns How to Help Her Mother Prepare a New Snack
Recent release “Little Susie and Her Snack,” from Page Publishing author Merissa Peretti, is an adorable story that follows Little Susie as she helps her mother make a delicious snack of ants on a log. Together with her mother, Little Susie learns all about staying safe while cooking in the kitchen and ends up with the new skill of making a snack on her own.
Rancho Cordova, CA, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Merissa Peretti, who currently resides in California with her grandmother, her dog, and a loving cat, has completed her new book, “Little Susie and Her Snack”: a charming story that centers around a young girl who learns how to make a satisfying snack with the help of her mother.
Peretti writes, “Come take a walk with Little Susie into the kitchen where her mother is going to show you how to make an easy snack. A recipe so simple anyone can do it. Easy step by step instructions and ingredients you need to make the perfect snack.”
Published by Page Publishing, Merissa Peretti’s engaging tale is the perfect story for parents and guardians to connect with young readers and help them learn their way around the kitchen while learning a simple and easy-to-make snack. With colorful artwork to help bring Peretti’s story to life, as well as a real recipe that readers can follow, “Little Susie and Her Snack” is sure to get readers of all ages interested in making healthy and delicious snacks.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Susie and Her Snack” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
