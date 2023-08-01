Michael Byrd’s New Book, "The Life of a Lineman," Follows the Author's Life Journey as He Discovers His Calling and Finds a Profession That Changes His Life Forever
Stella, NC, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Byrd, a former power lineman, has completed his most recent book, “The Life of a Lineman”: a fascinating and eye-opening memoir that shares the experiences of a young man who, with only a high school education, served his country and managed to transition into the world of electrical powerline work.
Raised on a tobacco farm in rural North Carolina, author Michael Byrd learned as a young boy to work hard, to appreciate the simple things, and to respect his elders, the American flag, and his country. After realizing his goal in life was to become involved with a profession where he could work with his hands and make a difference, Byrd decided not to attend college, and quickly found a career that he loved. His career continued for over fifty years as a lineman, an instructor, a supervisor, and as a manager of safety and training. He became a member of a brotherhood called linemen—a family.
“I am proud to be an American citizen and have been blessed to live in this great country,” shares Byrd. “I have been inspired to share my career path, my thoughts, my experiences, and even some of my feelings in this book. I am not a professional writer or author. I just want to write about what I know and how proud I feel to have had the privilege and blessings of being in this line of work all my adult life.”
Byrd continues, “I was a high school graduate. A career in powerline work is one career that you only have to have a high school diploma or a general education diploma (GED). The training I received when I began work as a lineman was on-the-job training (OJT) by some very knowledgeable and experienced linemen. I listened, I watched, and I learned. It is not always sunny skies in this career. You have to be willing to work outside in all kinds of inclement weather when needed.
“I loved this career, and if I can make it in this line of work, so can you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Byrd’s book is a spellbinding journey providing stories from an era gone by in the powerline industry to the intriguing 50-year career of a lineman who retired as a manager of safety and training. Through sharing his story, Byrd hopes to inspire readers of all ages, and hopefully encourage others to embark on this adventure.
