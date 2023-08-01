June Ives’s Newly Released "Prayers for the Last Days" is a Heartfelt Collection of Prayers That Will Inspire and Inform Believers
“Prayers for the Last Days,” from Christian Faith Publishing author June Ives, is a thoughtful resource for personal or group reflection that provides readers with a helpful selection of spiritually charged writings.
Johannesburg, CA, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Prayers for the Last Days”: an articulate treasury of touching devotions. “Prayers for the Last Days” is the creation of published author June Ives, who grew up during the Great Depression years. During WWII, she worked in a factory building self-sealing rubber gas tanks for US aircraft. She graduated from UCLA in 1948 in Business Administration. June is a ninety-seven-year-old widow residing with her stepdaughter and stepson in Randsburg, a Southern California living ghost town.
Ives shares, “More than a hundred focused and concise prayers for today’s uncertain times will draw Christians who are experienced prayer warriors as well as those who wish to begin learning to pray. The brief and informative prayers here are designed to stimulate further prayer. The goal of the book is to acquaint pray-ers with end-time topics and encourage and guide readers in daily prayer. The prayers will also interest Bible study groups.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, June Ives’s new book will bring perspective to the need for spiritual fortitude in our modern, uncertain times.
Consumers can purchase “Prayers for the Last Days” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayers for the Last Days,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ives shares, “More than a hundred focused and concise prayers for today’s uncertain times will draw Christians who are experienced prayer warriors as well as those who wish to begin learning to pray. The brief and informative prayers here are designed to stimulate further prayer. The goal of the book is to acquaint pray-ers with end-time topics and encourage and guide readers in daily prayer. The prayers will also interest Bible study groups.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, June Ives’s new book will bring perspective to the need for spiritual fortitude in our modern, uncertain times.
Consumers can purchase “Prayers for the Last Days” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayers for the Last Days,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories