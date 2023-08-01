Dr. Debra Wilson’s Newly Released "Morals for Minions" is a Collection of Empowering Lessons on Key Moral Issues for Juvenile Readers
“Morals for Minions,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Debra Wilson, is a thought-provoking selection of short stories that hold key lessons from Proverbs that will help readers establish a basis for biblical principles.
Cold Spring, NJ, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Morals for Minions”: a potent reminder of the need to provide spiritual guidance to upcoming generations. “Morals for Minions” is the creation of published author Dr. Debra Wilson, a native of Philadelphia who has two wonderful children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She has been married for fifty-one wonderful years. She loves being with her family, teens, and children. She received her doctor’s degree in religious education from Faith Bible Theological Seminary.
Dr. Wilson shares, “These lessons are a must for children of all ages. They are taken from real-life adventures with a Bible principle applied in every story. It is not the average Sunday school lesson, but rather it teaches God’s Word for everyday living. Parents, beware. They are convicting for all ages!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Debra Wilson’s new book features charming artwork crafted by Reuel Steel, a fourteen-year-old artist.
Consumers can purchase “Morals for Minions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Morals for Minions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
