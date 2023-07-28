Hibouair Launches CO2 Sensors to Measure Indoor Air Quality
Hibouair launches CO2 sensors to measure indoor air quality. Sensors are easy to install, provide real-time data, and send alerts when CO2 levels reach unhealthy levels.
Sollentuna, Sweden, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hibouair, a leading provider of indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of its new CO2 sensors. The sensors are designed to measure carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in indoor environments, which can be an indicator of the overall quality of the air.
CO2 is a natural byproduct of human respiration. When CO2 levels in the air become too high, it can lead to a number of health problems, including headaches, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating. CO2 levels can also be a sign of other problems, such as poor ventilation or the presence of pollutants.
Hibouair's CO2 sensors are easy to install and use. They can be placed in any room of the home or office, and they provide real-time data on CO2 levels. The sensors also send alerts when CO2 levels reach unhealthy levels.
Hibouair's state-of-the-art CO2 sensors boast several key features:
1. High Accuracy: The CO2 sensors are meticulously calibrated and provide reliable readings, ensuring accurate measurements for indoor air quality analysis.
2. Real-time Monitoring: Hibouair's CO2 sensors offer continuous real-time monitoring, enabling users to promptly respond to fluctuations in CO2 levels.
3. User-friendly Integration: The sensors are designed for seamless integration into existing air quality monitoring systems, making it easier for customers to adopt this cutting-edge technology.
4. Comprehensive Air Quality Insights: Alongside Hibouair's existing range of air quality parameters, the addition of CO2 sensors enhances the depth and comprehensiveness of indoor air quality analysis.
"We are excited to launch our new CO2 sensors," said [Axel Hammar], CEO of Hibouair. "These sensors provide a valuable tool for measuring indoor air quality and can help people protect their health."
Hibouair's CO2 sensors are available for purchase on the company's website. For more information, please visit www.hibouair.com.
About Hibouair: Hibouair is a leading provider of indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring solutions. The company's products are designed to help people measure and improve the quality of the air they breathe. Hibouair was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Sollentuna,Stockholm.
Media Contact
Company Name: Hibouair
Contact Person: Sheikh Shuhad
Phone: +46703709706
Address:
Sollentunavägen 67A 191 40 Sollentuna
City: Stockholm
Country: Sweden
Website: www.hibouair.com
