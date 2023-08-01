Joseph Steranka’s New Book, “See How They Run,” Explores the Unique and Mathematical Method the Author Created to Pick Winners of Thoroughbred Horse Races More Accurately
Silver Spring, MD, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joseph Steranka, a retired meteorologist, retired US Navy master chief, and a graduate of Winona State University, has completed his most recent book, “See How They Run”: an intriguing overview of the methodology, called the key horse procedure, that the author developed to help better understand a horse’s statistical chance of winning a race, and how to use his tool to increase one’s odds of choosing a winner.
“Statistics are not new; they have been around since man could count. Statistics are used daily,” writes Steranka. “They provide guidance on where decisions are to be made and wherever uncertainties exist. Statistics are found to be used in business practices, manufacturing, purchasing, budget preparation, personnel employment, and money management, as well as many other areas. As we examine our own lives, we find that frequent ‘unconscious’ decisions are based on statistics. For example, at a certain time of day, when driving, we choose a different road to take, though the distance is greater, to reach our destination because we ‘know’ that the road we normally use will have heavy traffic; or we choose to buy the brand A product, though higher priced because we ‘know’ the brand B product to be of lesser quality. The decisions we make are based on our experience or ‘knowing,’ and from this, experience statistics are born.
“I’ll give you the procedure to select winning candidates in horse races and the statistics between PP and winning horses, which I developed and used for transformation into the procedure. You decide how useful they are for you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joseph Steranka’s book discusses how the author came to invent the KHP, how it works, and how, despite not being perfect, it can better the odds and bring positive results to racing fans.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “See How They Run” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories