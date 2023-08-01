Author D. Lindsay’s New Book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch at the Pumpkin Patch Costume Party,” is a Charming Story of Two Puppies as They Prepare to Celebrate Halloween
Recent release “Prince BJ and Princess Patch at the Pumpkin Patch Costume Party,” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay, follows two puppies, Prince BJ and Princess Patch, who must make a very important decision: what costume they're going to wear for Halloween. But when Prince BJ's costume gets him nearly kidnapped, chaos ensues, and Princess Patch must come to the rescue.
New York, NY, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D. Lindsay, a loving mother and grandmother who has been enjoying her retirement for the last five years, has completed her new book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch at the Pumpkin Patch Costume Party”: a delightful tale that follows two puppies named Prince BJ and Princess Patch, who must figure out what they are going to wear to this year’s Halloween Party at the pumpkin patch.
D. Lindsay writes, “They are running late finding the perfect costume for the pumpkin patch costume party. When they finally put their costumes on, they went to the party. One of the puppies almost became a pumpkin pie!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Lindsay’s new book is inspired by the author’s own Pekingese puppies, which she began writing short stories about for her granddaughter. With vibrant artwork to help bring D. Lindsay’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by the whimsical adventures of “Prince BJ and Princess Path at the Pumpkin Patch Costume Party” and want to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Prince BJ and Princess Patch at the Pumpkin Patch Costume Party” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
