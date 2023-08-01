Author D. Lindsay’s New Book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch at the Pumpkin Patch Costume Party,” is a Charming Story of Two Puppies as They Prepare to Celebrate Halloween

Recent release “Prince BJ and Princess Patch at the Pumpkin Patch Costume Party,” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay, follows two puppies, Prince BJ and Princess Patch, who must make a very important decision: what costume they're going to wear for Halloween. But when Prince BJ's costume gets him nearly kidnapped, chaos ensues, and Princess Patch must come to the rescue.