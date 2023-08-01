Author Finace Bush’s New Book, “Great Thinking: The Bridge to Successful Living,” is a Thought-Provoking Work Exploring Mindful Solutions to the Challenges of Modern Life

Recent release “Great Thinking: The Bridge to Successful Living,” from Page Publishing author Finace Bush, is a compelling examination of the boundless opportunities of twenty-first century societies and the related impediments to achieving one’s fullest personal, profession, and intellectual potential. This easy-to-read self-help book offers Christian faith-based modalities for success in myriad facets of the human experience.