Author Finace Bush’s New Book, “Great Thinking: The Bridge to Successful Living,” is a Thought-Provoking Work Exploring Mindful Solutions to the Challenges of Modern Life
Recent release “Great Thinking: The Bridge to Successful Living,” from Page Publishing author Finace Bush, is a compelling examination of the boundless opportunities of twenty-first century societies and the related impediments to achieving one’s fullest personal, profession, and intellectual potential. This easy-to-read self-help book offers Christian faith-based modalities for success in myriad facets of the human experience.
Evans, GA, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Finace Bush, a pastor, international teacher, speaker, lecturer, motivator, mentor, counselor, author, artist, and entrepreneur who has been married to his wife, Denise, for over forty years and is a proud father of four and grandfather of ten, has completed his new book, “Great Thinking: The Bridge to Successful Living”: a contemplative work inspired by game changers and force multipliers who find ways through thinking to leave their prints on society regardless of odds and statistics.
Thomas A. Edison is quoted as saying, “Five percent of the people think; ten percent of the people think they think; and the other eighty-five percent would rather die than think.”
While it is a great time to be born because of the multifarious opportunities available in today’s society, it’s ironic that the challenge to succeed has become more difficult because of a variety of contributing factors. Although we are constantly challenged in this age to make a living and acquire means to survive, our mission must be to thrive rather than merely survive, which will require a great deal of thinking and planning from day to day.
Pastoring a multicultural church gives me the opportunity to meet diverse kinds of men and women who are looking to God for assistance and breakthroughs in different areas of their lives. What is clear to me is that regardless of who these individuals are and how they struggle in their personal lives, those who are willing to think through their challenges, regardless of how they are classified, find insightful ways to overcome. They discover that a bridge to successful, wholesome living is thinking.
It is apparent that those who are ready to think are usually those who will most likely succeed because they will include God’s wisdom and take responsibility for their own lives. This is regardless of their spiritual status, race, gender, class, or color. But those who fail to think and plan will continue to survive from the wind of the wings of those who do.
“Great Thinking: The Bridge to Successful Living” is about game changers and force multipliers who find ways through thinking to leave their prints on society regardless of odds and statistics.
Published by Page Publishing, Finace Bush’s engrossing book is a compelling work for Christian readers.
