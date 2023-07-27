Jersey City Arts Council (JCAC) Announces Bryant Small as New Executive Director
The Board of Directors of the Jersey City Arts Council (JCAC) is thrilled to announce Bryant Small as its new Executive Director, effective immediately.
Jersey City, NJ, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Small’s professional background in marketing and community engagement, along with his renown as a visual artist and years of leadership in the Jersey City arts community, will help advance the mission of the JCAC to protect, strengthen, and promote the arts in Jersey City.
Most recently, Bryant served as Director of Account Strategy at Amobee and Co-President of Pro-Arts, a local arts advocacy organization based in Jersey City. He also teaches courses in the business of art and social media at St. Elizabeth’s University.
“Bryant is not only an amazing, award-winning artist, but cares passionately about education, advocacy, and the arts in Jersey City,” says Mike Grabowski, co-chair of the JCAC. “His voice brings experience and vibrancy.”
“I’m so excited to be galvanizing the Jersey City Art community,” says Small. “Artists are the backbone of the creative economy and I want to ensure that the artists of Jersey City are well represented, empowered, financially supported, and sustained. Following several years in Leadership with Pro Arts JC, I have a keen understanding of what it means to be a working artist in our city.”
In the Executive Director role at JCAC, Small will provide overall strategic vision and leadership for the organization, oversee grants, and strengthen partnerships with both private and public stakeholders to ensure the ongoing success of the organization. Additionally, Small will manage the council’s operations and outreach strategy, and work closely with the Board of Directors to ensure implementation of the JCAC’s goals.
Over the past 3 years, the JCAC has distributed over $350,000 to Jersey City artists and arts organizations through various grant programs, including the Antenna Grant for Women in the Arts, Covid Relief Grants, the Jersey City Artist Relief Fund, and the Jersey City Arts Trust Fund Individual Artist Fellowship program, in partnership with the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs.
Jersey City Arts Council
The Jersey City Arts Council (JCAC) is an inclusive and diverse, community-focused 501(c)(3) organization. We support and advocate for arts organizations and individual artists, across all artistic disciplines, and encourage new and innovative additions to the artistic landscape and the cultural growth of our city. We believe in the power of the arts to keep Jersey City creative, connected, and inclusive.
