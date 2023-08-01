Timothy R. Williams’s Newly Released "Angels Are Among Us" is a Descriptive Study of What Can be Known of the Angelic
“Angels Are Among Us,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy R. Williams, is a thought-provoking discussion that examines scriptural knowledge and personal revelation regarding the existence and work of angels.
Lake City, FL, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Angels Are Among Us”: an inspiring study of the variations amongst God’s angels. “Angels Are Among Us” is the creation of published author Timothy R. Williams, a loving husband of over forty-five years, father, grandfather and dedicated missionary for the past twenty-eight years who graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center in 2002 and Victory World Missions in 2003.
Williams shares, “This book is an accumulation of information from courses taken while attending Rhema Bible Training Center, Victory World Mission, and by the divine revelation from the Holy Spirit. Scriptures used are from the NKJV, unless noted. I have shared the revelation I believe to be important that will ensure we live a victorious life and allow angels to have charge over us. It is important that we understand the correct biblical doctrine concerning angels, their assignments, and how they are designed to operate. God created angels before all His other creations. He created angels to help each of us and to carry out His divine plan for all His future creations. Angels are here to minister to us, to protect us, and to work on our behalf. You will learn in this book angels are specific in their assignments. They have names, different ranks, and classifications. You will also learn that angels can and do play a part performing healings. They also comfort us.
My focus for this book is to show there are angels among us and how we can work with them. Here are a few subjects that will be discussed with Bible scriptures: 'Angels, Man, and Jesus,' 'Fallen Angels/Demons,' 'Spiritual Warfare,' 'Can a Christian have a demon,' and 'Bible Scriptures Concerning Angels.' I believe this book will help you understand angels, where they come from, and how they operate. It will teach you to expect angels to work in your life on a daily basis.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy R. Williams’s new book will inspire the spirit as readers reflect on times when angels were likely at hand guiding and protecting.
Consumers can purchase “Angels Are Among Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angels Are Among Us,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
