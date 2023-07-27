Meet Author/Illustrator Stacy Schilling and Celebrate The Frizz Girls at the First Back-to-School Hair Affair Event for Kids in Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling will be attending the First Back-to-School Hair Affair Event for Kids in Franklin, TN on July 31, 2023, to introduce her new children's picture book series, "The Frizz Girls." The series aims to empower young girls with wavy or curly hair to embrace and care for their natural curls. During the event, Stacy will read her first two books in the series, Stacy Learns to Love Her Wavy Hair, And You Can Too! and What the Frizz?!?! How to Take Care of Your Wavy and Curly Hair Find Your Hair Type…Starring The Frizz Girls. Kids attending the event will also receive activity worksheets or coloring pages related to hair from Stacy's soon-to-be-published coloring and activity books.
Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to pre-order hardcover copies of the two books launching in the fall: Stacy Learns to Love Her Wavy Hair, And You Can Too! and What the Frizz?!?! How to Take Care of Your Wavy and Curly Hair Find Your Hair Type…Starring The Frizz Girls, The Hair Chronicles Journal and The Frizz Girl t-shirts, available in youth, women's, and men's sizes. T-shirt pricing will vary depending on size, and payment can be made directly to Stacy through check, PayPal, or Venmo. The Frizz Girls series is born from Stacy's personal experiences, and she aims to provide a valuable resource for young readers with wavy or curly hair, promoting self-acceptance and confidence in embracing their unique hair types.
The event will be hosted by Kingdom's Love Ministries, located at 100 Spring St., Franklin, TN, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Professional stylists and barbers will be providing free haircuts and simple styles like braids, ponytails, press & curl, etc. To support The Frizz Girls series and join the movement of promoting self-confidence and hair care education, interested individuals can visit their official website.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Location: 100 Spring St., Franklin, TN
Hosted by: Kingdom's Love Ministries
Services: Free haircuts and simple styles by professional stylists and barbers (hair should be clean, free from styling products, and in its natural state, blow dried and detangled)
For further event details, please refer to Kingdom's Love Ministries Facebook page.
Find The Frizz Girls:
Website: www.thefrizzgirls.com
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@thefrizzgirls
Facebook: www.facebook.com
Shop eBooks: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Etsy, PayHip
About Stacy Schilling:
Stacy Schilling is a creative visionary and the creator of The Frizz Girls. She empowers young readers to embrace and care for their natural curls. With a deep passion for the visual arts, Stacy has an impressive portfolio, collaborating with prestigious clients like Belkin, Mercedes, NBC, Porsche, and UCLA. Her contributions have garnered numerous awards, establishing her industry reputation. Stacy also taught art and design for a decade, helping aspiring college students excel. She holds bachelor's degrees in Journalism and Graphic Design, recognized on the President's and Scholar's List. Stacy resides in Bowling Green, KY, teaching design, promoting health and wellness, and pursuing her creative outlets. She is currently working on the third book in The Frizz Girls series.
Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to pre-order hardcover copies of the two books launching in the fall: Stacy Learns to Love Her Wavy Hair, And You Can Too! and What the Frizz?!?! How to Take Care of Your Wavy and Curly Hair Find Your Hair Type…Starring The Frizz Girls, The Hair Chronicles Journal and The Frizz Girl t-shirts, available in youth, women's, and men's sizes. T-shirt pricing will vary depending on size, and payment can be made directly to Stacy through check, PayPal, or Venmo. The Frizz Girls series is born from Stacy's personal experiences, and she aims to provide a valuable resource for young readers with wavy or curly hair, promoting self-acceptance and confidence in embracing their unique hair types.
The event will be hosted by Kingdom's Love Ministries, located at 100 Spring St., Franklin, TN, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Professional stylists and barbers will be providing free haircuts and simple styles like braids, ponytails, press & curl, etc. To support The Frizz Girls series and join the movement of promoting self-confidence and hair care education, interested individuals can visit their official website.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Location: 100 Spring St., Franklin, TN
Hosted by: Kingdom's Love Ministries
Services: Free haircuts and simple styles by professional stylists and barbers (hair should be clean, free from styling products, and in its natural state, blow dried and detangled)
For further event details, please refer to Kingdom's Love Ministries Facebook page.
Find The Frizz Girls:
Website: www.thefrizzgirls.com
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@thefrizzgirls
Facebook: www.facebook.com
Shop eBooks: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Etsy, PayHip
About Stacy Schilling:
Stacy Schilling is a creative visionary and the creator of The Frizz Girls. She empowers young readers to embrace and care for their natural curls. With a deep passion for the visual arts, Stacy has an impressive portfolio, collaborating with prestigious clients like Belkin, Mercedes, NBC, Porsche, and UCLA. Her contributions have garnered numerous awards, establishing her industry reputation. Stacy also taught art and design for a decade, helping aspiring college students excel. She holds bachelor's degrees in Journalism and Graphic Design, recognized on the President's and Scholar's List. Stacy resides in Bowling Green, KY, teaching design, promoting health and wellness, and pursuing her creative outlets. She is currently working on the third book in The Frizz Girls series.
Contact
The Frizz GirlsContact
Stacy Schilling
310-571-8318
www.thefrizzgirls.com
Stacy Schilling
310-571-8318
www.thefrizzgirls.com
Categories