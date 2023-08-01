Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "101," by Tracy Martin-Summers
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "101" – a psychological thriller by Tracy Martin-Summers.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About 101:
An extract from the book…
Alice glanced at the property brochure resting on her lap and let out a sigh. She was on her way to Cedar Grove which, according to the brochure set out before her, was the answer to her prayers. The estate agent had promised that this was the one. The most perfect house, with everything she had asked for.
She smiled as she took in the sight of the pretty, quirky semi at the end of the road with its royal blue shutters and coordinating front door. There was something about this house that moved her. Something was drawing her to it.
So why was it that their world started to crumble around them bit by bit, as though they had been hit by a demolition project, destroying everything they held dear, especially one another?
Who was doing this to them and why had her neighbour, Sally, disappeared along with the rest of the neighbourhood? There was no one left. The vision, as described on the day of the viewing had vanished, fallen off the face of the earth and she was deemed psychotic. Was she losing her mind? She didn’t think so...
101 is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 276 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800945784 and 978-1800946019
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.78 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0C9JRMCYW
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/101TMS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Tracy Martin-Summers
Born in Harrow Weald in 1964, Tracy Martin-Summers lived most of her early years in and around the Middlesex area. Tracy has always enjoyed writing but it has only been in the last few years that she started to take this more seriously and in 2020 produced her first adult fiction crime novel. She settled in Bedfordshire with her second husband in 2014 and now writes whenever she gets a spare moment.
Other Books by the Same Author:
A Trilogy by Tracy Martin-Summers
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020, Gordon Square is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 248 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800940130
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.6 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08GYPR1FL
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GSQ
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020, Gordon Square is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 274 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800941259
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.8 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08X2VS6YC
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ARLT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022, Keeper’s Lodge is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 268 pages
ISBN-13: 978- 800942936
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.7 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08X2VS6YC
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/KEEPERS
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
