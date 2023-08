Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "101," by Tracy Martin-Summers

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About 101:An extract from the book…Alice glanced at the property brochure resting on her lap and let out a sigh. She was on her way to Cedar Grove which, according to the brochure set out before her, was the answer to her prayers. The estate agent had promised that this was the one. The most perfect house, with everything she had asked for.She smiled as she took in the sight of the pretty, quirky semi at the end of the road with its royal blue shutters and coordinating front door. There was something about this house that moved her. Something was drawing her to it.So why was it that their world started to crumble around them bit by bit, as though they had been hit by a demolition project, destroying everything they held dear, especially one another?Who was doing this to them and why had her neighbour, Sally, disappeared along with the rest of the neighbourhood? There was no one left. The vision, as described on the day of the viewing had vanished, fallen off the face of the earth and she was deemed psychotic. Was she losing her mind? She didn’t think so...101 is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 276 pagesISBN-13: 978-1800945784 and 978-1800946019Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.78 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0C9JRMCYWAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/101TMSPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About Tracy Martin-SummersBorn in Harrow Weald in 1964, Tracy Martin-Summers lived most of her early years in and around the Middlesex area. Tracy has always enjoyed writing but it has only been in the last few years that she started to take this more seriously and in 2020 produced her first adult fiction crime novel. She settled in Bedfordshire with her second husband in 2014 and now writes whenever she gets a spare moment.Other Books by the Same Author:A Trilogy by Tracy Martin-SummersPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020, Gordon Square is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 248 pagesISBN-13: 978-1800940130Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.6 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08GYPR1FLAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/GSQPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020, Gordon Square is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 274 pagesISBN-13: 978-1800941259Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.8 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08X2VS6YCAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/ARLTPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022, Keeper’s Lodge is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 268 pagesISBN-13: 978- 800942936Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.7 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08X2VS6YCAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/KEEPERSAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002