Judith Greer’s Newly Released "Medicine and Miracles: One Family’s Remarkable Journey of Faith and Healing" is a Powerful Memoir That Explores a Miraculous Journey
“Medicine and Miracles: One Family’s Remarkable Journey of Faith and Healing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judith Greer, is a touching account of a journey through three near-death experiences that would shake the foundation of a closeknit family.
Laguna Niguel, CA, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Medicine and Miracles: One Family’s Remarkable Journey of Faith and Healing”: an encouraging message of hope and compassion for anyone navigating a complex illness. “Medicine and Miracles: One Family’s Remarkable Journey of Faith and Healing” is the creation of published author Judith Greer, who grew up in Ontario, California, until she married and moved to a small town in Litchfield Park, Arizona. Judith Greer lives in Laguna Niguel, California, taking care of her daughter, Sheresa.
Greer shares, “Staying Strong When Illness Strikes: Ten Insights
Love is the most important part of life support. It can have a profound effect on the healing process.
The patients who improve tend to have a strong network of family and friends.
Families need care as well and may need TLC for years to come.
Even when the patient makes a full recovery, families have to deal with loss and grief.
It’s important to find others who have survived the medical combat zone and tell your battle stories. This will help you bear the load.
There’s nothing like a sick room to reorder your priorities.
Every person in your family will be changed by this.
Caregiving isn’t for the faint of heart.
It will always require more resources than you have to give.
You can’t do it alone. Ask a hospital social worker for a list of support groups and family counselors, and reach out to trusted friends. Create your own circle of faith.
Accept the bad days with the good and remember that progress is not a linear thing. It usually takes a zigzag path.
Never give up and always be open to surprises.
Remember that healing isn’t just a onetime thing.
Miracles keep occurring every day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith Greer’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers bare witness to a family’s struggle through the peaks and valleys.
Consumers can purchase “Medicine and Miracles: One Family’s Remarkable Journey of Faith and Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Medicine and Miracles: One Family’s Remarkable Journey of Faith and Healing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Greer shares, “Staying Strong When Illness Strikes: Ten Insights
Love is the most important part of life support. It can have a profound effect on the healing process.
The patients who improve tend to have a strong network of family and friends.
Families need care as well and may need TLC for years to come.
Even when the patient makes a full recovery, families have to deal with loss and grief.
It’s important to find others who have survived the medical combat zone and tell your battle stories. This will help you bear the load.
There’s nothing like a sick room to reorder your priorities.
Every person in your family will be changed by this.
Caregiving isn’t for the faint of heart.
It will always require more resources than you have to give.
You can’t do it alone. Ask a hospital social worker for a list of support groups and family counselors, and reach out to trusted friends. Create your own circle of faith.
Accept the bad days with the good and remember that progress is not a linear thing. It usually takes a zigzag path.
Never give up and always be open to surprises.
Remember that healing isn’t just a onetime thing.
Miracles keep occurring every day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith Greer’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers bare witness to a family’s struggle through the peaks and valleys.
Consumers can purchase “Medicine and Miracles: One Family’s Remarkable Journey of Faith and Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Medicine and Miracles: One Family’s Remarkable Journey of Faith and Healing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories