Author Marie Wilkens’s New Book, "It Was the Day After," is a Delightful and Charming Children’s Story That Takes Place on the Day After Christmas
Recent release “It Was the Day After,” from Page Publishing author Marie Wilkens, is a humorous and heartwarming children’s story that takes readers to the day after Christmas as Ma and Pa look around the house to discover it is a mess.
New York, NY, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marie Wilkens has completed her new book, “It Was the Day After”: a charming children’s story about a family on the day after Christmas. With the Christmas spirit rapidly dwindling, no one is excited to clean until the family discovers one last present that guarantees Christmas spirit all year round.
Author Marie Wilkens’s lifelong dream was to have one of her many stories published. She regaled her loved ones with many stories about her childhood growing up in and around the boroughs of New York City. She also created short stories that she would often post on Facebook to the delight of many. Unfortunately, Marie passed away before her dream was realized, but her memory lives on in this publication.
Wilkens writes, “He said not a word, but went straight to his work, much in the same way as a shipping clerk. He carefully placed presents neatly under the tree. Then, laying a finger aside of his chin, he swirled through the house like a Winter whirlwind. Afterward, as quick as a wink, he went back to his sleigh, as we watched him and his reindeer fly away.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marie Wilkens’s entertaining tale captures the aftermath of Christmas as this family comes together to discover how to maintain the Christmas spirit all throughout the year.
Readers who wish to experience this joyful work can purchase “It Was the Day After” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
