Author Nelly Taylor’s New Book, "'Til Next Time," Follows a Young High School Student Who Must Convince His Best Friend to Seek Cancer Treatment or Grapple with Her Death
Recent release “'Til Next Time,” from Page Publishing author Nelly Taylor, is a thought-provoking novel that centers around Seth Rosenberg, a shy high schooler who is told by his friend and secret crush, Wynter, that she has less than a year to live because of her choice to not treat her leukemia. As Seth and Wynter form a bond, Seth tries to convince her to seek treatment before it's too late.
New York, NY, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nelly Taylor, a debut young adult author currently residing in Edmonton, Alberta, who is passionate about fitness and enjoys playing chess in her spare time, has completed her new book, “'Til Next Time”: a gripping and compelling novel that centers around a young high schooler who discovers a secret about his friend’s life that he must convince her to change her mind about, or risk losing her forever.
Taylor writes, “Fifteen-year-old Seth Rosenberg has just entered his freshman year of high school-isolated, friendless, and eager to have the next three years pass him by as swiftly as possible. But when Wynter Meadows, the widely popular, not to mention Seth's biggest crush, reveals that she is in the midst of a battle against leukemia, his entire world is flipped upside down.
“Seeing that Seth is the only student to know of Wynter's condition, the two of them end up forming an unlikely yet secret friendship. During which, Seth learns that Wynter has chosen not to treat her disease and, consequently, has been given less than a year to live.
“With the monumentally important task of changing Wynter's mind weighing heavily on him, Seth must deal with the intense roller-coaster ride that accompanies being friends with Wynter Meadows while also being painfully aware of the unfortunate reality that awaits if he is to fail his mission.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nelly Taylor’s stirring tale is a deeply emotional and heartfelt ride that is sure to leave readers spellbound as Seth and Wynter’s story unfolds. Captivating and character-driven, “‘Til Next Time” is an unforgettable experience that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “'Til Next Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
