Author Nelly Taylor’s New Book, "'Til Next Time," Follows a Young High School Student Who Must Convince His Best Friend to Seek Cancer Treatment or Grapple with Her Death

Recent release “'Til Next Time,” from Page Publishing author Nelly Taylor, is a thought-provoking novel that centers around Seth Rosenberg, a shy high schooler who is told by his friend and secret crush, Wynter, that she has less than a year to live because of her choice to not treat her leukemia. As Seth and Wynter form a bond, Seth tries to convince her to seek treatment before it's too late.