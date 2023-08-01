Author Miss Marta Mangual’s New Book, "If You Go Out on Halloween Night," is a Charming and Delightful Poem Written About the Author’s Favorite Childhood Holiday
Recent release “If You Go Out on Halloween Night,” from Page Publishing author Miss Marta Mangual, is a fun and expressive rhyming tale that describes the spooky festivities of Halloween, the author’s favorite childhood holiday.
Dundalk, MD, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Miss Marta Mangual, who was born in Puerto Rico, has completed her new book, “If You Go Out on Halloween Night”: an enchanting children’s story that captures the magic of Halloween, discussing ghosts, mummies, goblins, crows, wolves, cats, bats, scarecrows, zombies, and more.
Author Marta Mangual has lived in the United States for many years. She likes writing children’s books and plans to write for adults in the future.
Published by Page Publishing, Miss Marta Mangual’s enjoyable tale features vibrant illustrations that bring the rhyming story to life. Halloween is the author’s favorite childhood holiday, and this enchanting book expresses her passion for the holiday.
Readers who wish to experience this festive work can purchase “If You Go Out on Halloween Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
