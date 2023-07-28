Vee24 Enables Handholding Within Single-Page Apps to Reduce Abandonment Midway Through Digital Journeys
Vee24’s Embedded Chat Designed to Reduce Abandonments
Boston, MA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vee24 the leader in person-to-person digital customer experience solutions, is proud to announce the recent launch of their embedded live chat feature. Embedded chat is designed to enhance customer support, reduce abandonments, and elevate mid-journey experiences while completing configurators, application processes, and tools such as virtual try-ons and room planning.
As single-page applications increase in popularity for various customer journeys, digital professionals must provide their website visitors with as much support as possible to avoid mid-process abandonment and incomplete journeys. Whether it be in the middle of filling out an application form or a product configuration, customer engagement tools are often necessary to ensure higher rates of completion and conversion.
Vee24’s embedded chat offers an effective solution to the issues reported by our customers. With this enhancement, customers can seamlessly fill out their applications or engage with agents through text or video chat, all within a single page. This means that during mid-process application filling and interacting with an agent, the chat panel remains open without the need to refresh or reset. The integration of the chat within the single application eliminates the inconvenience of wizards resetting, enabling customers to carry on with their application or configuration process while benefiting from the support of live chat agents.
“We see two important trends embedded chat will support. First, many of our retail customers are investing heavily in Augmented Reality (AR) tools such as virtual try-ons and room planners that could benefit from handholding. Second, both consumers and business buyers depend more on interactive web-based experiences like calculators and applications during their digital journey,” said Tomer Azenkot, CEO. “Website visitors can now engage with company representatives at any point during the customer journey, seamlessly and within the web app itself.”
