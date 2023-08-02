Brian Christiaan’s Newly Released "God’s Love Is For Us: We Must Forgive Ourselves" is a Message of Compassion and Encouragement for Fellow Soldiers
“God’s Love Is For Us: We Must Forgive Ourselves,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brian Christiaan, is a potent reminder of the need for God’s love within our hearts as we navigate the challenges and trials of life.
New York, NY, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Love Is For Us: We Must Forgive Ourselves”: a powerful reminder of the comfort and strength one can draw from a close connection with God. “God’s Love Is For Us: We Must Forgive Ourselves” is the creation of published author Brian Christiaan, a native of Texas and devoted father who served in the United States Army.
Brian Christiaan shares, “His love is for you, and we must forgive ourselves. Life’s circumstances, trials, tribulations, and testing of one’s faith don’t cause anyone to say, 'I know God loves me because of the hardships I’m faced with.' Some of these hardships are survivor’s remorse, depression, the social stigma that comes with mental health as a veteran, amputations, scars, disfigurement, drug addiction, isolation, being socially withdrawn, low self-esteem, and lack of a sense of purpose. As soldiers, we leave home, we serve, and many of us come home not knowing where our place is after the military. Therefore, our sense of self-worth is very low. Soldiers need encouragement and to be reminded that God loves us, and forgiving oneself gives peace to a troubled life even in the middle of life’s storms. God’s Love Is for Us is full of reminders of our need for God’s love in our hearts to fuel our faith and to stay in the fight with our fellow brothers and sisters.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Christiaan’s new book will challenge readers while providing a compassionate message of understanding and hope for the future.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Love Is For Us: We Must Forgive Ourselves” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Love Is For Us: We Must Forgive Ourselves,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories