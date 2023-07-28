Air Duct Cleaning Pioneer Hosts 1000th Duct Cleaning Training Student

Safety King is proud to announce another milestone in a storied history. In December 2022 Safety King, in conjunction with MSP Sales and Marketing, hosted the 1000th duct cleaning student. Since 1985, Safety King has provided hands on duct cleaning training to aspiring duct cleaners from around the world. Over the past 4 decades, they've had the privilege of hosting students from all over the US as well as Canada, Australia, the Virgin Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore, and Bermuda