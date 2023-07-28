Air Duct Cleaning Pioneer Hosts 1000th Duct Cleaning Training Student
Safety King is proud to announce another milestone in a storied history. In December 2022 Safety King, in conjunction with MSP Sales and Marketing, hosted the 1000th duct cleaning student. Since 1985, Safety King has provided hands on duct cleaning training to aspiring duct cleaners from around the world. Over the past 4 decades, they've had the privilege of hosting students from all over the US as well as Canada, Australia, the Virgin Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore, and Bermuda
Shelby Township, MI, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- June 4, 1990 is an important date in Safety King Air Duct Cleaning history. That was the day they officially hosted their first Technician Student. Anthony was from Louisiana. He was new to the air duct cleaning business and wanted to get some insight on how to operate his newly purchased vacuum truck on job sites. He found Safety King by networking through the National Air Duct Cleaners Association and reached out to NADCA founding member and President Michael S Palazzolo. He made arrangements to visit and stay at a local hotel in nearby Rochester Michigan. Anthony showed up bright and early on that Monday morning ready to work. He was so enthusiastic and involved that, by the end of the week, the team wished they could hire him to stay and work with them. They had previously hosted some unofficial students for visits over the previous five years. These were mostly local folks or people from around the Midwest. They would come in for a day or maybe two, grab some lunch with Mike and talk some business. A few of them visited job sites or spoke with the office team or the technicians. These were the beginnings of something great.
Late last year, Safety King surpassed their 1000th technician-student. Randy from Kentucky had retired after a full career in manufacturing and was looking forward to starting a new venture with his son. He came to Safety King HQ with a lifetime of experience but as a blank slate regarding air duct cleaning. Over the course of his weeklong visit, Randy saw and participated in residential and commercial cleanings as well as dryer duct cleanings, component cleanings, and duct sealing services. By the end of the week, he was putting his newly acquired skills to work and practically running the cleaning projects while the trainers fell back into a support/supervisory role.
Over the past 4 decades, Safety King has had the good fortune of hosting students from all over the United States as well as Canada, Australia, the Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore, and Bermuda. They have trained people from small owner operated companies all the way up to the largest national franchises. Through these guest visits and the relationships formed, they have made many friends who continue in the industry today. They have had the opportunity not only to share their knowledge and experience, but to learn from each and every one of the student guests. “It’s pretty cool to run into guys at NADCA events that you trained in air duct cleaning 25 or 30 years ago and see that they’re still thriving in the industry. It’s truly rewarding to be able to positively impact their lives and their business success,” says President Michael (MJ) Palazzolo.
In conjunction with MSP Sales and Marketing, Safety King Inc. continues to offer the popular week-long hands-on technician training as well as a Marketing and Business Training/Consulting program at their headquarters in Shelby Township Michigan.
https://safetyking.com/air-duct-cleaning-training/
