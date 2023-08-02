Preston Varkpeh’s New Book, "The Armed Forces of Liberia," Explores the Birth of the Structure of Liberia's Current Armed Forces and Its Effect on Liberian Democracy
Camp Hill, PA, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Preston Varkpeh, a consummate soldier and scholar who spent about twelve years as a commissioned officer in the Armed Forces of Liberia, or the AFL, has completed his most recent book, “The Armed Forces of Liberia: A Continuum to the Liberian Democracy”: an examination of the Liberian security framework that seeks to explore root causes that have shaped the security landscape in the West African nation.
During his time in the Armed Forces of Liberia, author Preston Varkpeh served regional and international missions within the Minor River Subregion, the Economic Community of West African States, other parts of Africa, the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He currently works part-time at the United States Department of Defense and full-time as a manager in Corporate America.
Varkpeh obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics from the African Methodist Episcopal University and is a 2016 graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He also trained in foreign military academies such as the Nigerian Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Nigeria; the Horton Academy in Sierra Leone; and the Shijiazhuang Mechanized Infantry Academy in China. Afterwards, he began attending the University of Pennsylvania, where he is currently on the path for doctoral studies in public administration with emphasis in organizational leadership.
The author is married to the former Ms. Mardea T. James, and the couple currently have two daughters. He spends his time away from corporate life with family, enjoying the beautiful outdoors that Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, provides.
Varkpeh writes, “The book considers internal and external links in diplomacy, international relations, politics, economics, and public-policy decisions that have dovetailed into the negative employment of security forces. The Natives–settlers divide in Liberia, the early settlers’ government that excluded the Natives, the ushering in of a military regime that brought an end to Americo-Liberian rule, and the mismatches in doctrinal contexts due to failure of the Liberian government to plan for strategic sourcing of military requirements that meet the current and future needs of security in Liberia are major aspects of this research. Simply put, the research aims at creating a correlation between public-policy decisions (or indecision) and military outcomes as well as how these outcomes affect the animal spirit of investment in Liberia for sustained economic development.”
Published by Fulton Books, Preston Varkpeh’s book establishes the importance of collective security in Liberia’s armed forces as a function of the Liberian democracy, while serving as a quick reference for readers who seek to know about the Liberian Armed Forces from an insider’s perspective. Through sharing his own personal account of serving in the AFL, Varkpeh aims to break down the historicity of the Liberian Frontier Force which subsequently led to the foundation of the AFL, as well as provide readers of all backgrounds a deeper understanding of what tactics are successful when building a system in circumstances like that of the AFL.
