Meet MultiShare: The Multiple Simultaneous Screen Share App for Microsoft Teams
New York, NY, July 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frameable announced MultiShare today, a new simultaneous screen-sharing app that allows multiple users to share their screens at the same time by simply adding the app to their existing Microsoft Teams environment. MultiShare provides everyone in a Teams video call the opportunity to contribute naturally, without having to interrupt each other. MultiShare offers Microsoft Teams users the ability to gain this collaborative advantage without the burden of switching software or conferencing platforms.
“MultiShare is a tool our team at Frameable has been using for streamlined MS Teams collaboration, and we’re excited to make it available to everyone, as it’s been crucial to our success,” says Adam Riggs, CEO + Founder at Frameable. “We know Teams users everywhere have been demanding a product like this for years, and we’re excited to be the ones to offer the long-awaited solution.”
With MultiShare, teams users gain the ability to:
Easily toggle between screen shares from multiple users
Increase efficiency by eliminating the interruptions that come with sharing one screen at a time
Provide total flexibility for as many or as few users to share their screens at once
Streamline decision-making with all the relevant content in front of the team to accelerate decision-making
MultiShare by Frameable is now available for download on the AppSource Marketplace. For more information on MultiShare, visit https://frameable.com/spaces/multishare.
About Frameable: Frameable is a software company on a mission to build virtual collaboration products to enhance Microsoft Teams. Frameable unlocks advanced collaboration features such as multiple screen share and a live dashboard of ongoing meetings and office activity, increasing visibility and spontaneity across organizations and teams. For more information, please visit frameable.com.
Contact
FrameableContact
Jess Wu
972-896-9222
frameable.com
