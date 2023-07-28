Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Untie These Hands: The Princess Trilogy" by Elizabeth Ann
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Untie These Hands: The Princess Trilogy," written by Elizabeth Ann.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Untie These Hands: The Princess Trilogy":
This book is about love, human relationships, emotions people feel and sometimes unfortunate occurrences in people’s lives.
Some of Elizabeth Ann’s poems have the theme of Christian beliefs, Roman or Greek myths. There are also a few poems about slavery in this eclectic mix,
The reader is invited to find comfort, inspiration and solace as they use this book as a tool to soothe and relax their mind.
"Untie These Hands: The Princess Trilogy" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 130 pages
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800945845
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.76 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CCDK36W4
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/UNTIE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
