Future Horizons Releases "Social Skills Training, 20th Anniversary Edition"
Jed Baker, Ph.D., is the director of the Social Skills Training Project, an organization serving individuals with autism and social communication differences. He writes, lectures, and provides training internationally on the topic of social skills training and managing challenging behaviors. His work has been featured on several tv programs.
Arlington, TX, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jed Baker has created a successful social skills training program. He translates 20 years of outcome research and clinical experience into this new user friendly book to support social skills training. There are 92 specific skill lessons covering:
• emotion management (frustration, anger, anxiety, OCD, social fears and depression)
• verbal and non verbal communication
• play and group interaction
• empathy, friendship and dating
• conflict management
• dealing with emergency situations
The book is much more than a manual of lessons; specific chapters clearly articulate the critical components of effective skills training including: partnering with clients to establish motivation, identifying relevant skill goals, teaching skills suited to the learners' language functioning, generalizing skills, creating accepting peer environments, and measuring progress. This is a great reference for teachers, professionals and parents that hope to improve social functioning in their students.
Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
