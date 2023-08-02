Barbara Fields’s Newly Released "Running for Jesus" is a Thoughtful Reflection on Key Life Moments Blended with Inspiring Poetic Works
“Running for Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Fields, is an emotionally charged testimony of determined faith that takes readers into the heart of a spirit-driven life.
Biscoe, NC, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Running for Jesus”: a potent testament to God’s comforting grace. “Running for Jesus” is the creation of published author Barbara Fields, a dedicated wife and mother who served in geriatrics for thirty years as an LPN.
Fields shares, “Wow, look inside and see what running for Jesus in life’s experiences is really about. Come inside my journey and read about tearful moments, awesome roller-coaster rides, and sweet, peaceful realities—what Jesus has done and is still doing. Imagine yourself in one of these situations, knowing the best is yet to come—to see what Jesus can do for you.
“All my poems are inspired by God. Read the poem 'At Lily’s House.' Oh, it will make you cry. The event actually took place when she was three years old.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Fields’s new book provides an intimate account of blessings within the lessons as a reflective spiritual memoir unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Running for Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Running for Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fields shares, “Wow, look inside and see what running for Jesus in life’s experiences is really about. Come inside my journey and read about tearful moments, awesome roller-coaster rides, and sweet, peaceful realities—what Jesus has done and is still doing. Imagine yourself in one of these situations, knowing the best is yet to come—to see what Jesus can do for you.
“All my poems are inspired by God. Read the poem 'At Lily’s House.' Oh, it will make you cry. The event actually took place when she was three years old.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Fields’s new book provides an intimate account of blessings within the lessons as a reflective spiritual memoir unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Running for Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Running for Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories