Ronald Hutson’s New Book, “The Girl Who Danced with the Moon,” Follows a Young Girl Who Makes a Huge Difference in Her Village Through Her Gift of Dance
Pittsburgh, PA, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ronald Hutson has completed his most recent book, “The Girl Who Danced with the Moon”: a delightful and adorable story of a young girl named Khadjou whose incredible dancing skills capture the hearts of those in her village, inspiring them to nurture the talents of the young children who would one day become their leaders.
“‘The Girl Who Danced with the Moon’ is about a child who discovers her talent and is delighted by it,” shares Hutson. “The people in her village soon realize that one of their own has special abilities, and they start to envision what she can contribute to their cultural heritage. It is the kind of story that can unfold anywhere in the world, but this particular tale has a traditional West African face on it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ronald Hutson’s book is a powerful tale on the importance of encouraging children to follow a path of creativity and explore their passions and talents. By utilizing vibrant artwork and the magic and beauty of Afrocentric dance and culture, Hutson weaves a charming tale that is sure to captivate the imaginations of readers of all ages, inspiring them to discover their talents and skills that make them unique.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Girl Who Danced with the Moon” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
