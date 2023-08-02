Hope Baldwin’s New Book "Life Through My Eyes, Before Church" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems That Lay Out a Possible Plan on How to Ease One’s Way to a Peace of Mind
Linden, NJ, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hope Baldwin, a loving mother and grandmother who works as a substitute teacher and holds a master’s degree in creative writing, has completed her most recent book, “Life Through My Eyes, Before Church”: a collection of feelings that presents thoughts of struggles, fears, and questions of future endeavors.
Baldwin writes, “Situations in life can and will change your trajectory; some will improve your mindset, some will teach you a much-needed life’s lesson, some will increase your personal growth, and some will break you. What you do afterward will determine your happiness and peace of mind.”
Published by Fulton Books, Hope Baldwin’s book is a profound assortment that will take readers on a fascinating and unforgettable journey through the author’s very soul, discovering the various emotions and situations she has faced throughout her life that forever shaped her journey.
By sharing her deeply personal writings, the author aims to connect with readers of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging them to forge ahead and work through their trials, knowing that peace and happiness await those who persevere and follow the Lord’s guiding light.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Life Through My Eyes, Before Church” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
