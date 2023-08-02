Will Coakley’s New Book, "My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning," is an Autobiographical Novel and Guide That Allows Readers to See Life Through the Author’s Eyes
Recent release “My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Will Coakley, is a remarkable look inside the author’s unique mindset. From sports statistics to pop culture, Coakley gains exceptional knowledge from examining the media that speaks to him.
Herndon, VA, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Will Coakley, an author dedicated to sports and his family, has completed his new book, “My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning”: a gripping and potent investigation into the secrets that can be revealed from everyday living.
Coakley says, “This book is about my life and how we are all affected by the events that are taking place in society right now… There are many signs and symbols that I pick up on in our everyday lives, and I define my definition based on my knowledge of the world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Will Coakley’s unparalleled tale places readers in the mind of the author. Coakley’s unique way of looking at the world is eye-opening and unexpected. While offering his distinct perspective, Coakley also touches on common themes that any reader can relate to, such as community and family.
Coakley deeply studies everyday concepts that many people might take for granted. Sports, music, and movies all reveal interesting truths to the author in his analysis of them. He was inspired to write this book in order to inform readers on how these messages benefit him and the entire world.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
