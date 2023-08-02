Will Coakley’s New Book, "My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning," is an Autobiographical Novel and Guide That Allows Readers to See Life Through the Author’s Eyes

Recent release “My Theory of Evolution: Life with Meaning,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Will Coakley, is a remarkable look inside the author’s unique mindset. From sports statistics to pop culture, Coakley gains exceptional knowledge from examining the media that speaks to him.