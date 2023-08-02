Author Stephanie Branham’s New Book, "Don't Bite Comma Llama!" is an Adorable Story Designed to Show Young Readers That Learning All About Proper Grammar Can be Fun

Recent release “Don't Bite Comma Llama!” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Branham, tells the story of Comma Llama, who returns from the dentist one day to discover a warning sign has been placed outside of his pen at the zoo. Concerned about what it might mean, and the improper grammar, Comma Llama asks all his friends to help him decipher what the sign might actually be saying.