Author Stephanie Branham’s New Book, "Don't Bite Comma Llama!" is an Adorable Story Designed to Show Young Readers That Learning All About Proper Grammar Can be Fun
Recent release “Don't Bite Comma Llama!” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Branham, tells the story of Comma Llama, who returns from the dentist one day to discover a warning sign has been placed outside of his pen at the zoo. Concerned about what it might mean, and the improper grammar, Comma Llama asks all his friends to help him decipher what the sign might actually be saying.
North Richland Hills, TX, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Branham, who has enjoyed writing ever since she was a young child, has completed her new book, “Don't Bite Comma Llama!”: a charming tale of a llama who is confused about an alarming new sign put up at the zoo and sets off to discover what kind of warning it could mean.
Author Stephanie Branham’s appreciation for language arts was instilled in her at an early age by her grandmother, a retired schoolteacher, who gave her “assignments” of finding missing commas in literature and encouraging her to maximize her grammar proficiency. These exercises led to her desire to start participating in grammar competitions in elementary school, and she ended up obtaining her “letter” in high school in the U.I.L. category of Spelling and Vocabulary. Stephanie’s fascination with sentence structure did not end there, and she often volunteers by offering guidance in verbiage and proofreading to local and national consortia and on a consistent basis, she writes business and advocacy letters.
Branham writes, “Comma Llama is faced with a sign that temporarily turns his world upside down. He panics at his interpretation of the warning and requests assistance from his other punctuation mark neighbors. He soon discovers that his overreaction originated from one grammatical mistake!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephanie Branham’s new book came to fruition when the author, while raising her two children, discovered that with new school curriculum requirements, punctuation and sentence structure are no longer as prominent in the school system. Through sharing “Don’t Bite Comma Llama!” with readers of all ages, Branham hopes to ensure that young readers will continue to enjoy reading and writing, while understanding the imperativeness of proper punctuation competency.
Readers can purchase “Don't Bite Comma Llama!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
