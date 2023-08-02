Author Cathy Nordgaarden’s New Book, "His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide," Helps Readers Strengthen Their Relationships with God

Recent release “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide, Lessons Six - Ten,” from Covenant Books author Cathy Nordgaarden, reminds readers to look to God’s ways more than others during each changing season, expecting His provisions along the way.