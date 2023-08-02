Author Cathy Nordgaarden’s New Book, "His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide," Helps Readers Strengthen Their Relationships with God
Recent release “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide, Lessons Six - Ten,” from Covenant Books author Cathy Nordgaarden, reminds readers to look to God’s ways more than others during each changing season, expecting His provisions along the way.
Bridgeton, MO, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Nordgaarden has completed her new book, “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide, Lessons Six - Ten”: an inspirational work that guides readers in reconnecting with God.
Nordgaarden writes, “Welcome to the second book in the His Touch of Grace series! Whether or not you have had the chance to delve into book one and the first five lessons, you’re certainly right where God has you to study lessons six through ten with me now. Each lesson is independent of the other as God put these together for discipleship, in His perfect timing and for His purpose. He knows where you are and just what you need!”
She continues, “These lessons: Seasons, The Truth, Surrender, Savior, and Communion came together in this order, while God, by the power of His Spirit, nudged me to read specific verses and chapters of the Bible. Get ready to sit with Him in His daily portion as He provides daily, His Touch of Grace.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cathy Nordgaarden’s new book encourages readers to surrender their human nature so that He can fill them with His nature by the power of His Spirit.
Readers can purchase “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide, Lessons Six - Ten” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Nordgaarden writes, “Welcome to the second book in the His Touch of Grace series! Whether or not you have had the chance to delve into book one and the first five lessons, you’re certainly right where God has you to study lessons six through ten with me now. Each lesson is independent of the other as God put these together for discipleship, in His perfect timing and for His purpose. He knows where you are and just what you need!”
She continues, “These lessons: Seasons, The Truth, Surrender, Savior, and Communion came together in this order, while God, by the power of His Spirit, nudged me to read specific verses and chapters of the Bible. Get ready to sit with Him in His daily portion as He provides daily, His Touch of Grace.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cathy Nordgaarden’s new book encourages readers to surrender their human nature so that He can fill them with His nature by the power of His Spirit.
Readers can purchase “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide, Lessons Six - Ten” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories