Author Jerome Watkins’s New Book, "The First 100 African Americans to Play in the National Football League," Follows the Careers and Lives of Legendary Members of the NFL
Recent release “The First 100 African Americans to Play in the National Football League,” from Page Publishing author Jerome Watkins, is a compelling and encouraging work that explores the lives of the first hundred African American players of the NFL and how they carried their dreams, hopes, and vision of playing football toward a prosperous future.
Chicago, IL, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jerome Watkins, a basketball and football referee, has completed his new book, “The First 100 African Americans to Play in the National Football League”: an overview of the origins behind the National Football League and the first hundred African American players, how they came to play football, and their contributions to the game.
Author Jerome Watkins began his career as a referee working intramural basketball while he was in his junior year in college in January 1972. Watkins registered to become a high school football referee with the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) on November 6, 1974. The author was a member of the Chicago Bears referee chain crew in the National Football League, the NFL, since the 2001 NFL football season.
“I was inspired to write this book because of the life and accomplishments of my first high school teacher Mr. Sherman John Howard, all the Negro-Black-African American football pioneers, and players of Native American heritage, ancestry, and descent who played in the National Football League, the NFL, starting with Frederick Douglas ‘Fritz’ Pollard and Robert Walls Marshall in 1920, the inception of the league,” Watkins writes.
He continues, “The National Football League celebrated its one-hundred-year existence with the start of the 2019 football season. One hundred years of football as an organized league.
“This writing is to acknowledge by naming the first one hundred African Americans and thirty-six Native American Indians to play in the NFL and their respective contributions to what is today, one-hundred-plus years later, the most popular and lucrative sports league in the world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerome Watkins’s engaging tale follows the stories behind each of these players, and the incredible mark they each left behind on the history of the National Football League.
