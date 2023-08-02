Author Charles R. Sands’s New Book, “1995: Out of the Darkness, into the Light,” is a Powerful Account of How the Author Accepted the Journey God Had Planned for Him
Recent release “1995: Out of the Darkness, into the Light,” from Page Publishing author Charles R. Sands, is a beautiful story of faith that follows the author through a difficult time of his life that involved incredible personal loss. Despite these tragedies, Sands placed his trust in the Lord, and through the darkness found his true calling to help not only himself but countless others.
Lakeland, FL, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charles R. Sands, a loving father and grandfather, has completed his new book, “1995: Out of the Darkness, into the Light”: an incredibly and true story that chronicles how God used the author over the past eleven years to help in the daily feeding and education of three thousand children in the country of Haiti.
“The year 1995 was perhaps the darkest time of my life,” shares Sands. “It seemed that anything that could go wrong did—a job change, relocating family, the loss of my mother, father, and oldest sister in a five-month period, and then some relationships that I’m not even going to begin to try and explain. Yet at that very time, God was putting people into my life and bringing some of those changes to prepare me for the most wonderful opportunity to not only serve the Creator but the people of Haiti as well. As you will see in this story, God has a plan for each and every one of us, and He truly can use you and your circumstances for His glory. I promise you’ll know when that time comes, so don’t worry about the how ’cause God’s got that covered. Just don’t forget to say yes.”
All proceeds from the sale of this book will be going to Bulldogbags, a non-profit that deals with food insecurity among families located in the author’s home town of Stow, Ohio.
Published by Page Publishing, Charles R. Sands’s engaging tale is a profound testimony to the incredible path God has for those willing to open their hearts and listen to his divine plans for them. Thought-provoking and deeply emotional, Sands’s story highlights the wonderful blessings that can be found by placing one’s faith and future in God’s hands, not only for oneself but for countless others.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “1995: Out of the Darkness, into the Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
