Author Charles R. Sands’s New Book, “1995: Out of the Darkness, into the Light,” is a Powerful Account of How the Author Accepted the Journey God Had Planned for Him

Recent release “1995: Out of the Darkness, into the Light,” from Page Publishing author Charles R. Sands, is a beautiful story of faith that follows the author through a difficult time of his life that involved incredible personal loss. Despite these tragedies, Sands placed his trust in the Lord, and through the darkness found his true calling to help not only himself but countless others.