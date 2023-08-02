James Knuckles’s New Book, "DNA Hardwired," is a Resource for Those Who Would Like to Understand Why Many People Appear to Lack Knowledge That Would be Considered Obvious
Recent release “DNA Hardwired…A Pocket Guide on Common Sense,” from Page Publishing author James Knuckles, addresses many commonly held misconceptions about common sense. Knuckles asks, for example, whether common sense is a realistic expectation to have in most people, if there are real barriers to why some people lack common sense, and what effects, if any, does DNA have on common sense.
Mesa, AZ, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Knuckles, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native who served twenty years in the U.S. Air Force, has completed his new book, “DNA Hardwired…A Pocket Guide on Common Sense”: an insightful and comical look into why some people seem to lack what most others would consider common sense when facing everyday situations.
Knuckles writes, “For many years, I had wondered why so many of us do some of the things we do that just don’t seem to make very much common sense many times! It seemed to violate many of the commonsense rules or laws as I saw it! I began to wonder if I had a good grasp of the definition or meaning of common sense myself or if I even possessed it! Therefore, I decided to conduct some research on my own. After thoroughly researching some of the most common definitions and descriptions of common sense, I concluded that I was definitely on the right track with my thoughts and beliefs about it and that I indeed possessed it!”
Published by Page Publishing, Knuckles’s book covers some areas of day-to-day life where many do not appear to apply common sense. The guide will help eliminate many of the head-scratching moments most people have had when dealing with people who lack a healthy dose of common sense.
Knuckles continues, “I am very aware that this book will probably not change or affect most or practically any people’s belief in their religion, politics, or any other major part of their life in a meaningful way due to them being hardwired one way or the other! So what is my goal or the point in writing this book if I don’t believe it will change many or anyone’s mind in a meaningful way? It has to do with my own and hopefully many others’ desires for understanding and finding clarity on the subject of common sense and why many of us act and behave the way we do many times! This is my opportunity to organize my own and others’ thoughts on the subject of common sense I have had for many years on paper in a logical order and to bring a sense of clarity to myself and hopefully many others on something that I and many others see so clearly but many seem to have a problem grasping!”
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent and insightful work can purchase “DNA Hardwired…A Pocket Guide on Common Sense” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
