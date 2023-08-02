Author Juden Zee’s New Book, "To God be the Glory," is a Heartfelt Autobiographical Account That Honors God for Aiding the Author Through Each Step of Her Life

Recent release “To God be the Glory,” from Page Publishing author Juden Zee, is a faith-based look at how the Lord has made his presence known to the author throughout her life, helping her to survive the trials of life and instilling in her a deep devotion towards his heavenly embrace. Throughout her book, Zee gives thanks to God and explores how he's impacted her and the lives of her family.