Author Juden Zee’s New Book, "To God be the Glory," is a Heartfelt Autobiographical Account That Honors God for Aiding the Author Through Each Step of Her Life
Recent release “To God be the Glory,” from Page Publishing author Juden Zee, is a faith-based look at how the Lord has made his presence known to the author throughout her life, helping her to survive the trials of life and instilling in her a deep devotion towards his heavenly embrace. Throughout her book, Zee gives thanks to God and explores how he's impacted her and the lives of her family.
New York, NY, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Juden Zee, a mother of two and grandmother of four wonderful grandchildren, has completed her new book, “To God be the Glory”: a profound memoir that chronicles parts of the author’s life in which God helped her through life’s most challenging moments.
Zee shares, “It’s good to pray in good times and in bad times because God knows everything, and he helps us when we believe, in his time. God showed me he’s in control by giving me miracle signs. For many years, I kept different notes and miracle signs. I always very much wanted to write a book, and God made it possible.”
Published by Page Publishing, Juden Zee’s engaging tale is a thought-provoking testimonial to the incredibly powerful presence God can have in the lives of those who open their hearts and minds to his teachings and divine love. By sharing her deeply personal and poignant life story, Zee hopes to bring readers of all backgrounds closer to the Lord and show how perseverance and deep, everlasting faith is all one needs to weather the trials and difficulties of life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “To God be the Glory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Zee shares, “It’s good to pray in good times and in bad times because God knows everything, and he helps us when we believe, in his time. God showed me he’s in control by giving me miracle signs. For many years, I kept different notes and miracle signs. I always very much wanted to write a book, and God made it possible.”
Published by Page Publishing, Juden Zee’s engaging tale is a thought-provoking testimonial to the incredibly powerful presence God can have in the lives of those who open their hearts and minds to his teachings and divine love. By sharing her deeply personal and poignant life story, Zee hopes to bring readers of all backgrounds closer to the Lord and show how perseverance and deep, everlasting faith is all one needs to weather the trials and difficulties of life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “To God be the Glory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories