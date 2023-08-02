Author Joe Gladwell’s New Book "How to Be Saved, Pentecost and Beyond" is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Most Important Part of Salvation: Knowing the Plan to Get There

Recent release “How to Be Saved, Pentecost and Beyond,” from Page Publishing author Joe Gladwell, is an eye-opening work that discusses the Lord's intended roadmap to the ultimate goal in life, which is heaven, and explores the six specific steps of this path that will provide the best chance of success for those who truly want to live as God intends for them.