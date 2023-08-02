Author Joe Gladwell’s New Book "How to Be Saved, Pentecost and Beyond" is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Most Important Part of Salvation: Knowing the Plan to Get There
Recent release “How to Be Saved, Pentecost and Beyond,” from Page Publishing author Joe Gladwell, is an eye-opening work that discusses the Lord's intended roadmap to the ultimate goal in life, which is heaven, and explores the six specific steps of this path that will provide the best chance of success for those who truly want to live as God intends for them.
Kentwood, MI, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joe Gladwell has completed his new book, “How to Be Saved, Pentecost and Beyond”: a compelling, faith-based read designed to help readers understand the intended path for Christians to reach salvation, and the importance of following and comprehending these steps throughout every moment in one’s life.
“I have been told that, in a nutshell, having a great strategy is about half the battle, in terms of getting where you want to go/accomplishing a given goal,” shares Gladwell. “One of the most memorable moments that I have, in terms of learning this timeless truth (the intense need for a truly great ‘game plan’), is when one of my favorite professors from college (Dr. Stafford North) stated the following: ‘If you want to end up marrying her, have a strategy.’ What a truly wonderful moment, and what a true statement indeed.”
Gladwell continues, “Jesus Christ’s pure and unvarnished New Testament plan of salvation is the greatest strategy for any given goal—ever. Such has been proven true, time and time again. It is also the most important strategy of any kind, for all of time and eternity. We are, indeed, under the New Testament portion of Scripture today—the Christian Age began around AD 30. We will thus be judged on the Final Day based upon this implied ‘second of two’ Bible sections—it begins with Matthew, and it ends with Revelation. The true Christian plan of salvation has six steps, no more and no less. This book’s six parts are devoted to these six steps—one step per part. Furthermore, each of the six main sections of this book features a given character within ‘the book of conversions,’ which is Acts, the New Testament’s fifth book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joe Gladwell’s encouraging tale is the perfect companion for readers who may be feeling lost and unsure of what their next steps should be in life. By sharing his writings, Gladwell hopes to inspire his readers to make the necessary changes to accept Christ into their lives and return to his intended path for them so that they may know true peace and salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “How to Be Saved, Pentecost and Beyond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
