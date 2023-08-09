iBallin Launches "Play Locally - Win Globally"; iBallin - Around the World Challenge
Attention all basketball lovers! iBallin, the new International Competition platform (start-up) dedicated to celebrating basketball (and other) talents globally, is thrilled to launch the iBallin Around the World (iB-ATW) Challenge in your city.
Joliet, IL, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The iB-ATW Challenge is a call to action for all basketball players and fans to unite, have fun, and share their passion for the game. To take part, simply post your videos taking the challenge on your favourite social media account. tag and follow @iBallinOfficial (on all major platforms). Participation is absolutely free for all to take part in.
For those looking to elevate their game and increase their chances of winning BIG, you can register for the iBallin - Around the World online Contest. By joining this contest, you stand the chance to win cash & other prizes. Not to mention, the champion may even receive a free passport (reimbursement) and be eligible to compete for an all-expense-paid, once in a lifetime, trip to Malaysia to compete on the Global Stage.
"We are thrilled to invite basketball players and enthusiasts from all walks of life to participate in the iB-ATW Challenge," said Snow, Founder & Managing Director at iBallin. "This contest is not only about showcasing your shooting skills but also about fostering and bringing together a global community that shares the same passion for the sport”.
To register for the iBallin - Around the World online Contest and learn more about the terms and conditions, please contact us via email: info@iballinglobal.com / snow@iballinglobal.com or follow us @iBallinOfficial on all social media platforms for the latest updates and to stay connected with the global iBallin community.
Media Contact:
Snow
Marcus D Snowden
Founder & Managing Director
iBallin LLC / iBallin Sdn Bhd
(850) 240-2685 US
+6012 273-9650 MY
info@iballinglobal.com
FB/IG/TicTok/Twitter/Twitch: @iBallinOfficial
For those looking to elevate their game and increase their chances of winning BIG, you can register for the iBallin - Around the World online Contest. By joining this contest, you stand the chance to win cash & other prizes. Not to mention, the champion may even receive a free passport (reimbursement) and be eligible to compete for an all-expense-paid, once in a lifetime, trip to Malaysia to compete on the Global Stage.
"We are thrilled to invite basketball players and enthusiasts from all walks of life to participate in the iB-ATW Challenge," said Snow, Founder & Managing Director at iBallin. "This contest is not only about showcasing your shooting skills but also about fostering and bringing together a global community that shares the same passion for the sport”.
To register for the iBallin - Around the World online Contest and learn more about the terms and conditions, please contact us via email: info@iballinglobal.com / snow@iballinglobal.com or follow us @iBallinOfficial on all social media platforms for the latest updates and to stay connected with the global iBallin community.
Media Contact:
Snow
Marcus D Snowden
Founder & Managing Director
iBallin LLC / iBallin Sdn Bhd
(850) 240-2685 US
+6012 273-9650 MY
info@iballinglobal.com
FB/IG/TicTok/Twitter/Twitch: @iBallinOfficial
Contact
iBallinContact
Marcus D Snowden
(850) 240-2685
@iBallinOfficial on all social media platforms
Marcus D Snowden
(850) 240-2685
@iBallinOfficial on all social media platforms
Categories