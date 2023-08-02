Author John Michele’s New Book, "Roger and His Wonderful Friends," is a Chapter Book That Explores the Many Wonderful Stories Uncovered on a Magical Adventure

Recent release “Roger and His Wonderful Friends,” from Page Publishing author John Michele, follows Roger, a Rhode Island Red rooster, the central character with unusual abilities, on a quest for answers about his life. He and his friend Susan, a human who can understand Roger, set out to learn what they can about life and their small town of Chester and its people.