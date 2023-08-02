Author John Michele’s New Book, "Roger and His Wonderful Friends," is a Chapter Book That Explores the Many Wonderful Stories Uncovered on a Magical Adventure
Recent release “Roger and His Wonderful Friends,” from Page Publishing author John Michele, follows Roger, a Rhode Island Red rooster, the central character with unusual abilities, on a quest for answers about his life. He and his friend Susan, a human who can understand Roger, set out to learn what they can about life and their small town of Chester and its people.
New York, NY, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Michele, whose career was in the finance and banking world, but has since turned to storytelling, has completed his new book, “Roger and His Wonderful Friends”: a sweet story that will harken readers back to simpler times. The author’s first four books are all murder mysteries. “Club Morocco,” his first book, has evolved into a series. It is followed by “Promises” and then “Passion and Power.” Another book, “Night Crawlers,” reawakened an old crime from earlier years begging to be solved in his hometown, Wakefield, Massachusetts.
In “Roger and His Wonderful Friends,” Roger and Susan set off on a quest to learn more about Roger’s life. He has a growing need for answers, and she promises to always be in his corner.
His quest leads to wonderful turns as he and Susan recognize his awareness, somehow of facts, that he should have no knowledge of until he discovers the influence of many historically important deceased spirits with connections to his home and his town.
Published by Page Publishing, Michele’s fascinating tale is dedicated to the author’s hometown of Chester, New Hampshire. It leads readers to think fondly of their own towns and the stories they all hold.
Michele writes, “Do you remember the movie, It's a Wonderful Life, staring Jimmy Stewart? Well, that was Chester to my family, where my kids grew up, and so did I. It takes place at a time when small town values were the natural, honest American way of life. Parents will enjoy reading and sharing Roger’s journey with their children and so will grandparents, who may renew good memories of other earlier times reading stories to their children. This tale has messages for children and for adults. And Chester is a place where old, important American values are lived every day.”
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Roger and His Wonderful Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
