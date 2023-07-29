Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky Releases New Album with MTS “Last Hope for the Modern World”
MTS' Dayton, Ohio-based songwriter and musician has released 13 country songs including the title track, the first single. Tye has enjoyed 45 years in his law career.
Dayton, OH, July 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky released third album, “Last Hope for the Modern World,” on July 9th, 2023. This collection of 13 original songs combines MTS' Tim Tye’s emotionally charged songwriting with impressive musicianship and powerful vocals. The title track is the first single being sent to radio.
“The premise of the song, love is the most important thing, is nothing original, but I think I found a somewhat fresh way of expressing it, with a subtle reference to the current state of the world.”
Having drawn inspiration from the best of country and rock traditions and his own life experiences, Tim has crafted an album sure to make a lasting impression. From the soulful title track to the hopeful “Every Now and Then” to the reflective “The Tavern Song,” each track on “Last Hope for the Modern World” will take listeners on an intimate journey through the ups and downs of life.
Tim Tye is no stranger to the music scene, having spent 45 years as a lawyer before re-dedicating himself to his musical pursuits. After becoming single in 2017, Tim has used his newfound freedom to explore the depths of his creative talent and craft new music to share with the world.
“Last Hope for the Modern World” is so much more than just an album; it’s an emotional release and a personal statement from an artist who has something to say.
For more information, visit www.midnightskymusic.com.
“The premise of the song, love is the most important thing, is nothing original, but I think I found a somewhat fresh way of expressing it, with a subtle reference to the current state of the world.”
Having drawn inspiration from the best of country and rock traditions and his own life experiences, Tim has crafted an album sure to make a lasting impression. From the soulful title track to the hopeful “Every Now and Then” to the reflective “The Tavern Song,” each track on “Last Hope for the Modern World” will take listeners on an intimate journey through the ups and downs of life.
Tim Tye is no stranger to the music scene, having spent 45 years as a lawyer before re-dedicating himself to his musical pursuits. After becoming single in 2017, Tim has used his newfound freedom to explore the depths of his creative talent and craft new music to share with the world.
“Last Hope for the Modern World” is so much more than just an album; it’s an emotional release and a personal statement from an artist who has something to say.
For more information, visit www.midnightskymusic.com.
Contact
MTS Management GroupContact
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Categories