Eric Harber Named as New KUKUI CEO
Las Vegas, NV, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KUKUI, the leading provider of integrated marketing automation and business analytics solutions for the automotive industry, today announced that Eric Harber has been named the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to succeed Lorie Sharp. The Board of Directors would like to thank Lorie for her leadership over the last 3 years.
Harber is an experienced and accomplished executive with a demonstrated track record of building and growing companies by driving transformational business initiatives. Most recently, Eric served as an Operating Partner for Diversis Capital, a software company focused Private Equity firm, where he served as an adviser to CEOs, Founders, and Boards of Directors. Prior to Eric’s Private Equity Operating Partner experience, he served as CEO of Flowroute Inc, a SaaS software business, where he led transformational growth for the company. “Eric is a seasoned executive with experience in software product development, sales, marketing, and customer success and we are excited by the future potential of the company under his leadership,” said Hunter Witherington, SSM Partners. The appointment of Harber demonstrates KUKUI’s Board of Directors’ commitment to build on the success of the company over the last couple of years and most importantly, to invest in new technologies to address the needs of KUKUI’s customers as rapid advancements in technology change the landscape of the automotive aftermarket industry. Harber brings over twenty-five years of experience leading and transforming global software companies through ever-changing competitive landscapes.
“As an experienced SaaS software leader, I am honored to join KUKUI as CEO and am excited to build on the company's leadership in the automotive aftermarket by providing repair shops with integrated and automated marketing, CRM, and analytics. I look forward to working with the KUKUI team to provide innovative products, serve our clients and help those clients achieve their goals.”
“The Board of Directors looks forward to our next stage of evolutionary growth as we continue to invest in our customers' success through technology, and Harber is the perfect CEO to lead us there,” said KUKUI Executive Chairman, Jim Tallman.
About KUKUI
KUKUI is the leading marketing and customer relationship solutions platform for the automotive aftermarket, providing a SaaS platform with website, lead generation, and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions that drive revenue growth and customer retention for automotive shops.
KUKUI’s All-in-One Success Platform® provides auto repair shops with a branded, SEO-optimized website, robust CRM, PPC management, call tracking, online appointment setting, online payments, text communication, review management and intuitive analytics. Repair shop owners can also take advantage of customer engagement and trust-building solutions like digital vehicle inspections as well as automated postcard, email, and text marketing campaigns.
