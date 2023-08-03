Author Doris Theis Anderson’s New Book, "Across the Yard with Annie and the Coroner," is an Adorably Romantic Mystery Story with Divine Implications
A recent release of Hawes & Jenkins by Doris Theis Anderson, “Across the Yard with Annie and the Coroner,” is an enthralling tale that engages the reader with humor and theological commentary alike as two retirees, musically inclined pets included, solve a crime and try to justify their hasty romance as an act of Providence.
University Place, WA, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Doris Theis Anderson has completed her first book, “Across the Yard with Annie and the Coroner.” Of this work she says, “I hope readers can sense a bit of parody here, get the puns, enjoy the songs and enchanted pets while still pondering the theological elements the characters must deal with as they face the mistakes of their youth together, solve a crime in their own backyards, and engage in a whirlwind courtship to the dismay of Annie’s family.”
Anderson writes from her background as a mother of five, registered nurse, journalist, and theologically educated wife of a pastor. Originally from Wisconsin, she grew up on Milwaukee’s south side living with her older sister, mother, stepfather and grandparents. At the age of seven, war news on the radio was a daily ritual when she heard her grandmother’s terse words, “Be quiet now, Gabriel Heater is going to blow off some steam.” Hence Anderson’s first love, journalism, even though for financial reasons she entered nursing school after working on the high school newspaper for three years. Since she was about five, with her grandmother and sister, she attended Grace Methodist Church with its pipe organ and loving Norwegian community that nurtured her faith and instilled memories of many hymns, some of which are recorded in her book.
After meeting her husband Lloyd, who introduced her to Multnomah School of the Bible’s one-year grad course designed for professional’s seeking concentrated study for further ministry, she entered and finished the course while working in Portland, OR as a nurse and planning her wedding. During her husband’s four years of seminary, Anderson attended the lectures of visiting professors and later, as a pastor’s wife, engaged in leading Bible studies and writing curriculum. When their children began leaving the nest, the author returned to college and completed a self-designed journalism major at Seattle Pacific University. Together, after years of pastoring, Lloyd and Doris founded and administered the 7Wonders Creation Museum and Bookstore on the highway to Mount St. Helens for 15 years. Lloyd was an avid tour leader that gave his talk to thousands of people over that time while Doris designed displays and offered hospitality to visitors from many states and countries.
Published by Hawes and Jenkins, Doris Theis Andersons’ cozy read is a perfect blend of theological issues and humor that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers and call them to think about who the heroes in our lives might actually be.
Readers who wish to experience the engaging work can purchase “Across the Yard with Annie and the Coroner: A tale of Loneliness, Longing and Provision, in tune with Gracie and Chester” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon Google play, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
