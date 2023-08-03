Author Doris Theis Anderson’s New Book, "Across the Yard with Annie and the Coroner," is an Adorably Romantic Mystery Story with Divine Implications

A recent release of Hawes & Jenkins by Doris Theis Anderson, “Across the Yard with Annie and the Coroner,” is an enthralling tale that engages the reader with humor and theological commentary alike as two retirees, musically inclined pets included, solve a crime and try to justify their hasty romance as an act of Providence.