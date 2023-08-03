Author Frank Cochran Nugent’s New Book, “Beyond Light and Transient Causes,” Explores the Original Intentions of the Founding Fathers and the Constitution
Recent release “Beyond Light and Transient Causes: The Constitution Revisited,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frank Cochran Nugent, is a fascinating overview of what aspects of the Constitution are often misconstrued by modern-day politicians and a set of changes and amendments the author believes will help correct the current course of the United States to avoid a second civil war.
Monroeville, PA, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frank Cochran Nugent, a veteran of the Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “Beyond Light and Transient Causes: The Constitution Revisited”: a series of amendments the author proposes should be added to the Constitution in order to repair the fragile fabric of the nation, while returning America to the original vision the Founding Fathers had for their country.
Frank Cochran Nugent was Born in the small Southwest Pennsylvania mining community of Masontown, author Frank Cochran Nugent enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years after graduating high school, and later went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree at West Virginia University with majors in industrial management and marketing and a minor in economics.
Following his college education, the author worked in the aircraft industry, the naval nuclear propulsion system program, and the computer industry, before finally retiring in 2001 as a physical plant supervisor with the Community College of Allegheny County. The author then, along with his brother George, toured the American Northwest twice, the American Southwest once, the Florida Keys twice, and Civil War battlefields many times. To this day, Nugent continues to enjoy the books in his extensive home library that inspired him to write a book on his favorite national document, the Constitution of the United States of America.
“Our Constitution, once the bible of free men, must now be resurrected,” writes Nugent. “Those lifetime-tenured November criminals, those Marxist apostles of greed and socialism spawned by the New Deal, the Great Society, and today’s cabal of political czars have rendered the ballot box and our present Constitution less than worthless.”
Nugent continues, “But all aforementioned carnage will be avoided if two-thirds of both houses of Congress and three-fourths of the states ratify the amendments detailed in this book,” Nugent continues. “This book will prepare the reader to see into the minds of the Founding Fathers and examine their original intent, confirming that America is not a democracy, as many uninformed politicians claim, but a constitutional republic.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Frank Cochran Nugent’s eye-opening novel will help readers understand what so many modern-day politicians often get wrong while interpreting the Constitution and hopes to impart upon them what the Founding Fathers correctly meant when first drafting what should be the most respected and revered document in America’s history.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Beyond Light and Transient Causes: The Constitution Revisited” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
