Author Frank Cochran Nugent’s New Book, “Beyond Light and Transient Causes,” Explores the Original Intentions of the Founding Fathers and the Constitution

Recent release “Beyond Light and Transient Causes: The Constitution Revisited,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frank Cochran Nugent, is a fascinating overview of what aspects of the Constitution are often misconstrued by modern-day politicians and a set of changes and amendments the author believes will help correct the current course of the United States to avoid a second civil war.