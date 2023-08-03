Author Tracie Fredericks’s New Book, "Quick Meals on 18 Wheels," Holds Multiple Recipes Designed for Truck Drivers That Are Delicious and Easy to Make While on the Road
Recent release “Quick Meals on 18 Wheels,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tracie Fredericks, is a collection of recipes developed by the author while out on the road during the pandemic, when restaurants were shut down. Using equipment that can easily be stored in one's truck or RV, Fredericks offers a wide variety of meals that are easy to prepare yet extremely delectable.
Osceola, MO, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tracie Fredericks, a truck driver, has completed her new book, “Quick Meals on 18 Wheels”: a cookbook containing recipes for other fellow truck drivers that are intuitive and quite easy to follow and prepare while on the road, and often much healthier than the offerings at fast-food stops.
“I wrote this cookbook mostly out of necessity, as I drive a semi and I needed a way to cook in the truck to save money and time,” writes Fredericks. “During the pandemic, when everything got locked down, the truck stops closed the restaurants, which left truck drivers to eat in fast-food places. Being a diabetic, I knew I couldn’t eat in those places, so that led me to design a cookbook for truck drivers to follow simple recipes that could be cooked in a semi. The recipes take only thirty minutes and taste good. As I started this cookbook, I was able to control my diabetes a lot better and lower my A1C. With this cookbook, I’m hoping that other drivers like me can benefit from the recipes that I have designed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tracie Fredericks’s enlightening cookbook offers simple yet delicious recipes using very few pieces of equipment and utensils, making it a must for anyone who may find themselves far from quality food offerings, or simply want a home-cooked meal while out on the road. Full of mouthwatering and healthy options, Fredericks delivers a way for those on the go to avoid eating fast-food for most of their meals in an easy-to-follow guide brimming with recipes for any pallet.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Quick Meals on 18 Wheels” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
