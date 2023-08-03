Author Tracie Fredericks’s New Book, "Quick Meals on 18 Wheels," Holds Multiple Recipes Designed for Truck Drivers That Are Delicious and Easy to Make While on the Road

Recent release “Quick Meals on 18 Wheels,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tracie Fredericks, is a collection of recipes developed by the author while out on the road during the pandemic, when restaurants were shut down. Using equipment that can easily be stored in one's truck or RV, Fredericks offers a wide variety of meals that are easy to prepare yet extremely delectable.