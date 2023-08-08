Aponi Aesthetics Expands Practice to New Home at 99 Prescott St., Worcester; Offering State-of-the-Art Treatments in an Expanded Space, with Dr. Jenny Weyler at the Helm
Worcester, MA, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aponi Aesthetics, a trailblazing provider of cutting-edge medical aesthetic treatments, is delighted to announce its move to a new and spacious location at 99 Prescott St, Worcester. This new chapter in Aponi Aesthetics' journey is even more exceptional as it signifies the strong leadership of Dr. Jenny Weyler, a board-certified family practice doctor with an enduring passion for providing superior medical aesthetic treatments.
Dr. Jenny Weyler's venture into aesthetics started as a side interest after she founded Weyler Family Wellness, caring for primary care patients. However, her innate dedication to dermatological care and cosmetic treatments soon led her to explore the world of aesthetics and facial injections. Witnessing the rapid growth of the cosmetic side of her practice, Dr. Jenny Weyler took a significant step forward by dissolving her primary care practice and hiring an Aesthetician, a cosmetic injector, and a Practice Manager. This paved the way for the inception of Aponi Aesthetics in 2011.
What sets Aponi Aesthetics apart from other practices is Dr. Jenny Weyler's unwavering presence on-site, solely focusing on medical aesthetics. Eschewing traditional insurance-based healthcare, sick visits, and check-ups, Aponi Aesthetics became Worcester's go-to destination for 100% medical aesthetics. Dr. Jenny and her passionate team dedicated themselves to constant growth, participating in injectable trainings and staying up-to-date with the latest innovations in lasers and skincare treatments.
Over the years, Aponi Aesthetics flourished even in the face of a rocky economy, a testament to the commitment and exceptional care offered to its ever-growing clientele. The practice rapidly expanded its team, now comprising of 4 cosmetic injectors, 4 Aestheticians, 1 Practice Manager and 4 Patient Coordinators. Remarkably, the core staff has remained intact since day one, fostering a close-knit and family-like atmosphere among the team members. Services include a variety of facial enhancement and non-invasive body contouring treatments, including wrinkle relaxers (BOTOX and Dysport), cosmetic dermal fillers, micro-needling, radio frequency skin tightening, PRP/PRF, threads, hydrafacials, laser hair and vein reduction, chemical peels, dermaplaning and more.
Formerly situated on Hamilton St in Worcester for 12 years, Aponi Aesthetics recently undertook a remarkable transformation, creating a brand new 3200 sq ft space that retained the industrial charm and history of the building in the lobby and waiting areas. The treatment rooms, however, were designed to offer tranquility and serenity with their bright and airy ambiance.
"We are thrilled to embark on this new phase of Aponi Aesthetics' journey with our new expanded space, ready to serve our loyal patients," said Dr. Jenny Weyler, founder, and lead cosmetic injector at Aponi Aesthetics. "Our passion for medical aesthetics, commitment to top-notch patient care, and the warm camaraderie among our team will continue to be the driving force behind our success."
Aponi Aesthetics is proud to be ingrained in its new historical neighborhood, bringing nothing but the finest treatments and patient care in the aesthetics industry to Worcester and its surrounding communities.
The new location at 99 Prescott St., Worcester, opened for business in their new location on July 6, 2023. For more information about Aponi Aesthetics' services or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://aponiaesthetics.com or call 508-791-2100.
About Aponi Aesthetics:
Aponi Aesthetics is a premier aesthetic practice offering a wide range of advanced medical skincare treatments to help patients achieve their beauty and wellness goals.
