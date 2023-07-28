Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Morgan Creek Global Equity Long/Short Institutional Fund
Minnetonka, MN, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Purchaser”), today announced an offer to purchase up to 343 (the “Shares”), of Morgan Creek Global Equity Long/Short Institutional Fund (the “Fund”).
The Fund’s share repurchase program is closed, and this Offer provides an opportunity for investors to get cash for their investment. The Price that the Purchaser will pay varies by Share class. This Offer is predicated upon the review and execution of appropriate transaction documentation.
The Purchaser may acquire any combination of Class A Shares and Class I Shares so long as the total number of Shares acquired by the Purchaser does not exceed 343 Shares. The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Fund. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.
Investors should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, and the Transfer Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net and clicking "Offers" or by calling Alternative Liquidity Capital at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidity.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
