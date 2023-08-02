Ronnie Jowers’s Newly Released "Well, Not Really!" is an Enjoyable Tale of Humor and Fun Facts
“Well, Not Really!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronnie Jowers, is a charming story of a grandfather’s delightful approach to helping his beloved grandchildren learn key historical stories.
Atlanta, GA, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Well, Not Really!”: an amusing adventure that offers a unique resource for children’s education. “Well, Not Really!” is the creation of published author Ronnie Jowers, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who is a retired executive from Emory University and Emory Healthcare.
Jowers shares, “At one of his grandkid’s birthday parties, the granddaddy is asked how old he is. Baba, as he is known, loves to exaggerate and commences telling outlandish tales of how old he is. Each tale has a grandchild asking, 'Baba, is that really true?' To each, Baba says, 'Well, not really!' However, in the end, he tells them a truth that is really, really true, one that can never, ever be denied!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronnie Jowers’s new book will delight readers of any age as they share this funny, lighthearted, but educational, narrative.
Consumers can purchase “Well, Not Really!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Well, Not Really!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
