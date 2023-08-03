Linda Gail Potter’s Newly Released “RECIPES from the KITCHEN of Linda Gail Potter” is a Delightful Collection of Family Recipes Sure to Satisfy
“RECIPES from the KITCHEN of Linda Gail Potter,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Gail Potter, is a fun collection of recipes that provides ideas for delicious appetizers, entrees, desserts, salads, and much more.
Belton, TX, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “RECIPES from the KITCHEN of Linda Gail Potter”: a fun resource for food inspiration. “RECIPES from the KITCHEN of Linda Gail Potter” is the creation of published author Linda Gail Potter, a native of Louisiana who worked in education for thirty-seven years.
Potter shares, “The Lord Is....
“More Than Enough
“Blessed be the Lord, who daily loads us with benefits, the God of our salvation! Psalm 68:19
“...He blessed and broke and gave the loaves to the disciples, and the disciples gave to the multitudes. So they all ate and were filled, and they took up twelve baskets full of the fragments that remained. Matthew 14: 19-20
“Prayer
“Lord Jesus, I thank You that You are the God of more than enough in my life. In every situation, You are more than enough to meet my every need. Thank You for Your abundant, overflowing, never-ending provision in my life. I choose to place every lack into Your hands, and I see You multiplying the wisdom, favor, peace, and resources for every area of lack today. I believe that Your grace is flowing toward me right now, supplying whatever I need in this life, daily loading me with benefits! I wanted a unique Christmas gift for my family, so I wrote this little book of recipes. My husband and I love to cook. We have cooked for as many as 89 people at our home. That is big fun! I believe that you will enjoy these simple recipes as well and that you may find some of them as your favorites too. Unknown to me my husband was compelled to contact Christian Faith Publishing Co. I was amazed to hear that my little cookbook would be published. I pray that this little cookbook will be a blessing to you and for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Gail Potter’s new book will warm the heart and fill the belly as readers get a side of spiritual nourishment with each section.
Consumers can purchase “RECIPES from the KITCHEN of Linda Gail Potter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “RECIPES from the KITCHEN of Linda Gail Potter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
