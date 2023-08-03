Jimmy H. DeMoss’s Newly Released “The Uniqueness of Jesus Christ: As Witnessed in the Gospel of John” is a Fascinating Biblical Biography
“The Uniqueness of Jesus Christ: As Witnessed in the Gospel of John,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy H. DeMoss, is a careful study of the knowledge contained within the Gospel of John in relation to Jesus Christ.
Texarkana, TX, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Uniqueness of Jesus Christ: As Witnessed in the Gospel of John”: a thoroughly researched and articulate character study. “The Uniqueness of Jesus Christ: As Witnessed in the Gospel of John” is the creation of published author Jimmy H. DeMoss, a dedicated husband to his high school sweetheart for fifty-six years, dedicated father and grandfather, and pastor of three churches since June of 1964. DeMoss served in the United States Marines and received a MEd from East Texas State University.
DeMoss shares, “Some two thousand years ago, a man appeared in Palestine, a man who was different from any other person in the world. He made some stupendous claims. He claimed to be the Son of God, to be able to forgive sins, to be eternal. Moreover, He claimed that He had come from God and that the words that He spoke were God’s words. And He backed up these claims by casting out demons, giving sight to the blind, and raising the dead. He was indeed special in every gracious way.
“Throughout human history, there has been no one like Him. He alone had two natures: He was both God and man in one person. He alone was perfect in every way: in thought, word, and deed. He alone had miraculous powers that could heal the sick, make the invalid whole, and calm the troubled sea. He alone came to this world like no other person. He came specifically to die for sinners and to make salvation accessible to the world.
“Who is this man? He is Jesus of Nazareth. He is the Son of God. He is the Savior of sinners. He is the person you will read about in this book, The Uniqueness of Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy H. DeMoss’s new book will engage readers with a thirst for connecting with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Uniqueness of Jesus Christ: As Witnessed in the Gospel of John” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Uniqueness of Jesus Christ: As Witnessed in the Gospel of John,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
