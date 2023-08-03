Eleanor P. Lopez MD’s Newly Released "My Vegeburger Addiction: How to Create 21 Amazing Meatless Burgers" is an Informative Collection of Recipes
“My Vegeburger Addiction: How to Create 21 Amazing Meatless Burgers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eleanor P. Lopez MD, is a creative resource for learning the ins and outs of cooking delightful burger alternatives.
Hudson, FL, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Vegeburger Addiction: How to Create 21 Amazing Meatless Burgers”: a fun opportunity for learning a new kitchen skill. “My Vegeburger Addiction: How to Create 21 Amazing Meatless Burgers” is the creation of published author Eleanor P. Lopez MD (credentials and information from ATA).
Lopez shares, “My Vegeburger Addiction is a collection of twenty-one plant-based burger recipes. This book has something for everyone: the traditional vegetarian, the vegan vegetarian, and raw foodists. For inclusion in this book, each burger is rated for: (1) ease of preparation; (2) how well it holds together; (3) texture; (4) flavor; and (5) versatility (Multiple ways to prepare: sauté, grill, bake, and steam).
“Every combination of ingredients is well thought out for harmony of flavors and nutritional value. The reader will discover the fun section about the folklore and history of plant-based cuisine. Included is a primer on basic cooking techniques and helpful lists of pantry staples and kitchen tools that will have you cooking like a pro. Bonus recipes for complementary side dishes make meal planning an easy task. Within these pages, there are many opportunities to create a variety of heart-healthy meals that will appeal to the entire family and delight your guests.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eleanor P. Lopez MD’s new book offers readers an informative and easy to understand guide to vegeburger crafting.
Consumers can purchase “My Vegeburger Addiction: How to Create 21 Amazing Meatless Burgers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Vegeburger Addiction: How to Create 21 Amazing Meatless Burgers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
